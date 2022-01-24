ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Bobby Stilwell, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFiiX_0duAImhm00

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 911 call at Wells residence, Candus Bly reports Don Wells for assault

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Red Cross declares first national blood crisis in US

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

Krispy Kreme locations in both Johnson City and Kingsport are on the list of participating restaurants.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Wells
WSMV

TDHS reminds families in need to apply for grants

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced Monday that they would accept Families First Grants applications. This announcement is the second phase of the Families First Community Grant Program. The Temporary Assistance created it for Needy Families Opportunities Act that was passed in May 2021.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Woman knits nearly 700 hats for entire Johnson City elementary school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The students at Mountain View Elementary School each received their own hand-knit piece of winter clothing Friday. A release from Johnson City Schools states Julia Allen has knitted scarves and hats for students in Sheilan Tester’s class for the last few years. However, in January 2021, Allen decided to take […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Doughnut#Food Drink#Whnt#The American Red Cross#Hawkins Co
Johnson City Press

Luke's Pizza: More than just a pizza joint

Another Johnson City landmark has survived the “Interesting Times.”. Despite a change of ownership, Luke’s Pizza is still there and still warming the heart and tummy of this transplanted Yankee. Though Luke’s is known for its authentic New York-style pizza (the properly correct upstate version, and not the appalling “Big Apple” abomination) either by the pie or the slice, it also has a well-rounded and very good selection on the rest of its menu. Recently, my dining partner and I decided to discover what eating light at Luke’s Pizza would entail.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
WSAW

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores. Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Wendy's Is Testing Out 3 New Frosty Flavors, But Only In This State

Wendy's Frosty is a classic ice cream dessert that has been around for more than 50 years, according to the chain's Square Deal blog. The post goes on to explain that this creamy treat was modeled after ice cream sold at a race track in Cleveland called Thistledown. It was the track's frosted malts that helped Wendys' creators imagine what we now know as the famous Frosty. Today, the treat is pretty much perfect in its simplicity, and we cannot imagine ameliorating such excellence, but the quick service restaurant has done just that with the creation of three new Frosty Sundaes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mashed

What Red Lobster Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a seafood fan who loves a luscious and delicious lobster, then you've likely been to the world-renowned seafood chain known as Red Lobster. Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant that was established in Florida in 1968, and it now has over 700 locations across the globe. The restaurant chain was founded by Bill Darden, who, according to the Red Lobster website, was "a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast."
FLORIDA STATE
WJHL

Johnson City Schools grieving after death of teacher

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local school district is mourning the loss of one of its educators. A post from the Science Hill Athletics Department asked the community for prayers after the passing of Jenny Turner. A spokesperson for Johnson City Schools (JCS) said Jenny Turner was a teacher at Town Acres Elementary School, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The US Sun

Where you can use food stamps at low-cost restaurants

THE Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is helping more than 41.5million Americans put food on the table. SNAP is the largest federal nutrition assistance program and now it's allowing some recipients to use their SNAP money at select restaurants. SNAP provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families. The benefits...
RESTAURANTS
BALittle

Kool-Aid, Lemonade, and Coca-Cola Among Recall - Throw Them Out

Kraft Heinz Voluntarily Recalls Select Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea Powdered Beverages and Limited Kool-Aid Powdered Beverage Products in U.S. and Select Country Time Lemonade and Tang Powdered Beverages in Canada, according to a company press release.
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy