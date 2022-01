Brandon Brooks is one of the best Philadelphia Eagles of the last decade. A three-time Pro Bowler who won the PFF Bruce Matthews Award for the best offensive lineman during his final full season in 2019 – fresh off a torn Achilles no less – Brooks was a bulldozer in the run game, a warrior versus the pass rush, and a role model who normalized being outspoken about mental illness off the field. Whether he remains a part of the organization a la Harold Carmichael, Darren Sproles, and Connor Barwin before him, or he instead puts football behind him and focuses solely on obtaining a business degree from UPenn, the next player who wears a 79 jersey will have incredibly big shoes to fill.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO