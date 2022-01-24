ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bjorn Ulvaeus seeks source of Abba magic with radio show

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZNNP_0duAIdlF00

Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show aimed at working out why songs such as Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the Bjorn From Abba And Friends’ Radio Show on Apple Music Hits starting on Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus’s friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why Abba’s music has remained in the public consciousness.

I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about Abba about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time because I don’t understand it myself,

“I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about Abba about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time – almost 40 years – because I don’t understand it myself,” 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.

The show comes amid a major Abba renaissance.

Ulvaeus and bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson released their first new music together in four decades in November on the album Voyager.

And in May, a series of holographic live shows are set to begin, created by the group and George Lucas’s special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Ulvaeus’s other guests on the radio show include Catherine Johnson, the British playwright who wrote the stage play of Mamma Mia! and the screenplay for the subsequent film.

Johan Renck, the creative director of the forthcoming concerts, guests on another episode, all of which air at 3pm Eastern in the US this week and can be streamed thereafter.

Ulvaeus is the latest of many music stars to host a show on the service.

Others include Sir Elton John, The Weeknd, J Balvin and Shania Twain.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Seven holocaust survivors feature in paintings commissioned by Charles

The Prince of Wales has hailed seven portraits of some of the nation’s last remaining Holocaust survivors as a “powerful testament” to their lived experience. Charles commissioned the paintings of the elderly men and women to stand as a lasting reminder of the horrors of the Nazi regime, and was left moved after meeting one sitter who showed the prince her concentration camp tattoo.
VISUAL ART
imore.com

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus launches limited radio series on Apple Music

Apple Music has a brand new radio show. It's hosted by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus. He is trying to find out why ABBA's songs have lasted such a long time and sold so many copies. ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus has a brand new radio show on Apple Music. Björn From...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
George Lucas
Person
Agnetha Faltskog
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Elton John
Person
Shania Twain
riverjournalonline.com

Local High School String Quartet to Join Touring ABBA Tribute Show

The FABBA Show, an ABBA tribute act returns to the Paramount Hudson Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8:00 pm. The Sleepy Hollow High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this high energy homage to one of the world’s most beloved pop groups of the ’70s.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
waterburyobserver.org

ABBA Tribute Show at Palace Theater ~ Feb. 5th

Dancing Queens and Super Troupers, break out your hairbands and platform shoes and get ready for ABBA MANIA coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury for one night only on Saturday, February 5 at 8 PM. Part of the ION Bank Concert Series, tickets can be purchased at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St.
WATERBURY, CT
completemusicupdate.com

Abba settle lawsuit with Abba Mania

Abba have settled a lawsuit they filed last month against the producers of a tribute show called Abba Mania. Terms of the settlement are not known, although a legal rep for the band told Billboard that the owners of Abba Mania will now rebrand their show. The Abba Mania shows...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Music Stars#Swedish#Rock And Roll Hall#Industrial Light Magic#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy