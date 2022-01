Rochester has seen an insane amount of acts of kindness. ...Rochester would get a caught being good award every single day of the year. Back in the 90s in various elementary schools in New England, school principals would give out "caught being good" awards, where the recipient would be praised either in the cafeteria at lunch or during morning announcements if a school staff member observed, well, did just that -- caught a student performing a good task. Needless to say if everyday life was like that, Rochester would get a caught being good award every single day of the year.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO