Many investors are fascinated by Bitcoin's meteoric rise. Find out why every modern investor should invest in Bitcoin. Bitcoin is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after assets by institutional investors and novice traders worldwide today. It is the most prominent digital currency by market capitalization, accounting for over 40% of the crypto industry. Analysts predict Bitcoin will increasingly become more valuable in the future due to its declining supply and growing demand.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO