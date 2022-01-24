ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Hartigan could return for AFC Wimbledon’s clash against Ipswich

AFC Wimbledon could welcome back Anthony Hartigan for their Sky Bet League One clash at home to Ipswich.

The midfielder has been struggling with a stomach issue and missed the 1-1 draw at Burton on Saturday despite returning to training.

Henry Lawrence and Aaron Pressley (both hamstring) remain absent for Mark Robinson’s men.

The Dons are winless in six league outings, with Ollie Palmer’s goal at Burton their first in 460 minutes of action.

Ipswich have no fresh injury concerns as they look to build on a promising start under Kieran McKenna.

The former Manchester United assistant has led the Tractor Boys to three wins from four games since taking charge.

He will still be without injured duo Hayden Coulson and Jon Nolan for the trip to south London.

Tyreece Simpson could play some part after the 19-year-old striker was recalled from a loan spell at Swindon, while Bristol City loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is pushing for his first start.

