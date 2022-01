The fuzz has come off the cheeks of the young McPherson High boys basketball team. In just 12 games, the Bullpups have gone from a painfully inexperienced team just trying finding its way to one that took Class 6A’s No. 1-ranked team Lawrence Free State into 2 overtimes and defeated a couple of really solid teams in Derby and Topeka Seaman to place third in the loaded McPherson Invitational.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO