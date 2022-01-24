Take a look: Drone with sausage on string saves stranded dog

Walkers who will be out and about on Britain’s coasts this bank holiday have been urged not to search for seal pups to take selfies with to keep the animals safe.The warning comes after hundreds of seal pups were killed or injured during storms Arwen and Barra, which hit the UK between late November and early December. This period is also pupping season for grey seals.According to Matt Barnes, from the Yorkshire Seal Group, 40 per cent of the area’s young seals were lost during the storms as a number of mothers and pups were separated.He told The Times that...

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO