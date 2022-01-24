ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look: Drone with sausage on string saves stranded dog

By (Source: CNN/DDSAR/Heesen Yachts)
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers rescued a runaway dog from dangerous...

www.fox5vegas.com

UK drone rescuers, and sausage, prevent dog’s probable death

Things looked bleak indeed for Millie, as rising tides began to close in around the remote mudflats on England’s south coast where the lost dog had ended up. Fortunately for the three-year-old Jack Russell-Whippet mix, drone rescuers were nearby and hard at work – and, critically, armed with a sausage that wound up saving the dog.
Flying Sausage Rescues Pooch, Drone Pilots Save The Day

When we write about drone stories from the United Kingdom, they often have a slightly depressing air to them as we relate tales of unverified air proximity reports closing airports or bungled official investigations that would make the Keystone Kops look like competent professionals. But here’s a drone story from...
