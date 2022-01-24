ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

High court won't hear pandemic proxy voting dispute

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTqSG_0duAHlmq00
Supreme Court Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Jan., 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the proxy voting system that Democrats put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy had sought a declaration that proxy voting, an absent representative giving authority for someone in attendance to cast his or her vote, was unconstitutional. As is typical, the high court said nothing in rejecting the challenge Monday.

House lawmakers voted by proxy for the first time in May 2020 following a House rules change. The change was intended to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution's requirement to be "present" and voting.

Lower courts had agreed the lawsuit should be dismissed because each house of Congress can set its own rules for voting.

“The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request to overturn the dismissal of their frivolous lawsuit is a victory for the Congress, the rule of law and public health. Both the Constitution and more than a century of legal precedent make clear that the House is empowered to determine its own rules – and remote voting by proxy falls squarely within this purview,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Proxy voting has become a routine and time-consuming part of House business during the pandemic, with lawmakers waiting in long lines to cast votes for their colleagues. Members of both parties have used the system to work remotely. Attendance in the House has been particularly sparse during the worst waves of the virus, though lawmakers often use the system to attend events outside Washington.

Republicans have said they would end that practice should the GOP win the majority in the midterm elections. McCarthy told reporters last week that Americans expect their leaders to work and that proxy voting allows lawmakers to skip important aspects of their job.

“I think people should show up to be paid. I think people should work together across the aisle. And if you’re here, that’s when you can make that happen,” McCarthy said. “And fortunately in the next year, we’ll change that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Releases Statement on Supreme Court’s Refusal to Overturn the Dismissal of House Republicans’ Lawsuit to Block Remote Voting by Proxy

January 25, 2022 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit by House Republicans seeking. to block remote voting by proxy during the pandemic:. “The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Supreme Court upholds proxy voting in house

(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court is upholding proxy voting in the U.S. House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi initiated proxy voting at the start of the COVID pandemic. The rule allows members to cast votes through proxies from locations outside the House chamber. Justices denied a lawsuit from House Republican leaders who challenged the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WYTV.com

Supreme Court won’t hear Delphi retirees’ case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the Delphi retirees’ case against Pension Guaranty Corporation in an effort to win back their retirement. The case was filed by a group of salaried retirees fighting to have their pensions restored following the General Motors...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
indianapublicmedia.org

News Wrap: Supreme Court rejects GOP proxy voting lawsuit

In our news wrap Monday, the United States Supreme Court rejected a Republican lawsuit against proxy voting in the House of Representatives, but agreed to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions for the first time since 2016. Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis charged that three former police officers violated George Floyd's civil rights in failing to stop his murder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Republicans#Ap#The Supreme Court#House#Democrats#Gop#Americans
Fox News

Nikki Haley says President Biden and Kamala Harris should step down for 'the good of our country'

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down from their positions over their handling of foreign policy. Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show," Haley condemned Biden’s comments from his press conference last week, where he implied there may be no action should there be a "minor incursion" by Russia at the Ukrainian border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy