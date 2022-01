Awards range from $700 to $5,000 per year, and the average scholarship is $1,800.The Portland Community College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through Feb. 1. Awards range from $700 to $5,000 per year, with the average scholarship amount being $1,800. The foundation says it expects to reach 1,600 students in the 2022-23 school year. Any student who plans to attend the college can apply. Scholarships are available for students of all ages, backgrounds, and majors. According to data from the 2019-20 school year, 56% of students taking credits were 25 or younger. A D V E R T I...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO