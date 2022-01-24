Recognizing Fraud and Scams

It’s that time again! We have had reports of people being notified via phone calls that they have warrants for their arrest and an attempt is being made to collect funds for arrest. They will start the conversation as if someone will meet them or come to their residence to collect payment and use real names of Sheriffs Office administration. These scammers have been known to target the elderly and become very convincing and authoritative to victims.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO