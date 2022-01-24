Recognizing Fraud and Scams

The Pasadena Senior Center is hosting an online event on Thursday, January 20, where you can listen to good music, trivia, and learn about fraud self defense. In “Name that Tune, Name that Scam,” PSC will entertain you with clips of your favorite songs from the 50s and 60s and ask you to guess the title and artist or band behind each song. Attendees will also spend a few moments discussing common scams and strategies for fighting fraud after each song to increase your safety and awareness.
