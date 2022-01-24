ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Overnight police ambush has states concerned about illegal guns

By Rhiannon Ally
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMzwm_0duAGnEP00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Overnight, a police officer was shot in the Nation’s Capital. It comes after at least two other officers were killed over the weekend. Now, several states are stepping up efforts to target illegal guns.

An ambush attack on police led to a dangerous standoff. At least one officer was rushed to the hospital after an armed suspect opened fire before barricading themselves in a house.

“Before they could make contact, he started firing shots at these officers,” MPDC Chief Robert Contee explained.

This attack came on the heels of a shooting in Houston that left Corporal Charles Galloway dead, and another shooting in New York that killed rookie Officer Jason Rivera.

“[Rivera] tried to take care of everybody in the street. He’d give a hand to a junkie, baby, everybody. He was 22 years old,” said family friend Susana Rosario.

Rivera’s mother wracked with grief was the NYPD escorted her son’s body to the funeral home.

He was one of at least 18 police officers killed in the line of duty since January 1.

Investigators say the gun used to shoot Rivera was a Glock with a “high capacity magazine” and was allegedly reported stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

“That particular gun, there’s no other reason why he has one other than to commit a crime,” said former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Doyce.

Now, local officials are demanding the federal government take action to stem the flow of illegal firearms between states.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul says states are coming together to launch a new task force to curb gun violence. The group is comprised of more than 50 agencies across nine states and is set to meet later this week.

“We have to do more to fight the scourge of illegal guns on our streets and we need Washington teaming up with us, teaming up with locals, to get it done,” said Governor Hochul.

The governor also vows to triple funding for anti-gun violence efforts, and the NYPD says it’s bringing back a “plainclothes anti-gun unit” to target known offenders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ 14-year-old suspected of triple murder

An “armed and dangerous” 14-year-old male is on the run from Texas authorities after he allegedly carried out the fatal shooting of three Latino teenagers at a convenience store in a Dallas suburb. The Garland Police Department (GPD) said in an announcement on Wednesday that Abel Elias Acosta had been identified as the shooting suspect behind the three deaths on Sunday. Three Latino teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the incident at a convenience store in Garland County, the GPD said. A 15-year-old boy was also injured. Although the suspect has so far evaded authorities, his father Richard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Virginia sues small town where police officers attacked Black army lieutenant over temporary licence tags

A violent traffic stop involving a Black military officer has prompted Virginia’s Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the police force of Windsor, a small town in the Hampton Roads area. As reported by The Washington Post, the court-ordered monitor for the police force was filed on Thursday, just over a year on from a traffic stop incident that sparked outrage. Attorney General Mark R Herring stated that his office discovered a pattern of discriminatory behaviour by Windsor police, which included African American drivers being stopped excessively without cause. That act, in and of itself, puts the force in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous

Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous.Police in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left three teens dead and wounded a fourth at the suburban gas station's convenience store Sunday.Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who turned himself into police Monday and is also charged with capital murder for allegedly acting as a get-away driver in the shooting, police said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
liveboston617.org

Crack Dealer Arrested With Gun Overnight in Roxbury

At about 6:41 PM, on Thursday, January 20, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an on-sight firearm arrest of Tiernan Walsh, 20, of Mattapan in the area of 310 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury (Shell Gas Station). While on patrol, officers performed a CJIS query on a motor...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Nypd#Police#Shooting#Gun Violence#Mpdc
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating overnight homicide

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating a homicide in south Abilene. According to police, the homicide was related to a domestic disturbance that occurred just after midnight this morning at a residence on the 200 Block of Miss Ellie Lane, just across from the Kirby lake area. Matthew...
ABILENE, TX
kadn.com

Suspect Wanted In Friday Night Shooting On Mississippi Street

NEW IBERIA, La. - Officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the 700 block of Mississippi Street in reference to a shooting where two female victims were injured on Friday, January 14, 2022, at approximately 10:54PM. One female went to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later...
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC10

Trio on way to Modesto found with illegal, stolen guns, police say

REDDING, Calif. — The driver of a SUV, who claimed to be Modesto-bound, was found with several stolen and illegal guns inside his vehicle, police said. The Redding Police Department said they pulled over a black Chevy HHR in Redding Friday night after realizing it had no license plates on it. Police identified the three people inside as a Michael Fuson, 34; David Essary, 29; and Brenda Crow, 21. All are from Oregon.
REDDING, CA
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy