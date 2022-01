CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are investigating a Grand theft auto theft at Hernstien Kia in Chillicothe Ohio of the theft of up to four new Dodge Challengers. According to Chillicothe police reports they were dispatched to Herrnstiens at around 7 am on 1/13/22 when the morning crew arrived on the scene to find a window broken out of the dealership to access the building. Shortly afterward police and the car dealership figured out what had occurred, the theft of 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack vehicles.

