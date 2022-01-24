ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to review which wetlands get federal water protections

By Rachel Frazin
The Supreme Court will review the question of which wetlands get protections under the Clean Water Act, a case with implications for water pollution and business operations.

The court on Monday agreed to take up the question of what legal test should be used to determine whether certain wetlands are protected under the federal law.

At issue is the case of Michael and Chantell Sackett, who, in 2007, started to build a home on a vacant lot that they own. The Sacketts had obtained local permits for the construction, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) determined at the time that the activity was a violation of the Clean Water Act because the lot contains wetlands that qualify for protections.

Last year, the 9th Circuit appellate court ruled against them, applying an opinion penned by former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, which said that which wetlands are regulated should be determined by whether they have a “significant nexus” with traditionally regulated waters like lakes and rivers.

But that “significant nexus” test came from a 2006 case, and was the concurring opinion to another, narrower test, set up by then-Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia’s test would have applied only to wetlands with a continuous surface-level connection to traditionally regulated bodies.

The Supreme Court decided to take up the question of whether the appeals court was right to use Kennedy’s test rather than Scalia’s.

kfgo.com

AFBF Applauds Supreme Court Decision to Hear Clean Water Act Case

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented today on the U.S. Supreme Court decision to hear Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, which challenges EPA’s overreach of its Clean Water Act jurisdiction. “AFBF is pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to take up the important issue of what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Supreme Court will hear Idaho challenge to clean water law

The Supreme Court opened the door to a possible revision of wetlands regulations by agreeing to decide whether Michael and Chantell Sackett can build a house in the Idaho panhandle. Justices will hear the case even though the Biden administration is writing a new definition of the upstream reach of the clean water law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfu.edu

Expert available: Supreme Court takes on federal water law case

Stan Meiburg, former acting deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and director of Wake Forest University’s graduate programs in sustainability, says the fact that the Supreme Court agreed to take the case – Sackett v. EPA – is significant. It is the most complex area of jurisprudence in all of environmental law. The Court will weigh in on competing definitions of “waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) that have implications for how the Clean Water Act is enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Grants Certiorari to Clarify the Scope of Federal Regulatory Jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act

The Supreme Court's decision to grant certiorari in two cases challenging the use of race in college admissions may grab the headlines, but the Court's other two cert grants today are quite significant for administrative and environmental law, in that they concern challenges to regulatory actions by the Federal Trade Commission and Environmental Protection Agency, respectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Will Consider Limiting Reach of Clean Water Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, heeding calls from business and property-rights groups, agreed to use a long-running Idaho fight to consider curbing the reach of the Clean Water Act. The justices said they will hear an appeal from Chantell and Michael Sackett, an Idaho couple waging a 15-year-old battle to build a house on land that federal regulators say is protected wetlands. The Sacketts won a 2012 Supreme Court.
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court to weigh curbs on Clean Water Act, pitting property rights against wetlands

The U.S. Supreme Court, heeding calls from business and property-rights groups, agreed to use a long-running Idaho fight to consider curbing the reach of the Clean Water Act. The justices said they will hear an appeal from Chantell and Michael Sackett, an Idaho couple waging a 15-year-old battle to build a house on land that federal regulators say is protected wetlands. The Sacketts won a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that let their lawsuit go forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Supreme Court agrees to consider limiting wetlands regulation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider limiting the scope of a landmark federal environmental law as it took up for the second time an Idaho couple's bid to build on property the federal government has deemed a protected wetland. The justices will hear an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Supreme Court tees up wetlands fight that could cuff EPA

The Supreme Court’s decision today to take a fresh look at the scope of the Clean Water Act could impair EPA’s ability to protect isolated wetlands and ephemeral and intermittent streams. It’s the latest brawl the high court has agreed to tackle with the potential to reshape national...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Supreme Court rejects request to block federal air travel mask mandate

The Supreme Court Tuesday denied an emergency request asking for a pause to the federal COVID-19 airline mask mandate. The emergency application was seeking to stop the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal mask mandate for individuals in airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
