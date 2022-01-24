ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon man arrested for touching teen at Mt. Shasta Mall

By Tamara Damante
 2 days ago

REDDING, Calif — Redding Police arrested a Portland man, after they say he inappropriately touched a teenage girl, at...

The Proctologist
2d ago

the child will never forget this incident and the perpetrator has probably done this before and will do it again so my question is how many lives will this guy be allowed to destroy🤷

Mr. Always Right
2d ago

Well he's from Oregon so he's a used to committing a crime and getting released within a couple of hours.. because Oregon refuses to prosecute criminals and to lock them up. In Oregon they believe criminals shouldn't be held responsible for their actions because he must have been forced to do it because of their "circumstances".

