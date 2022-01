Alumni Gymnasium in Houlton was the site for the Class B North girls' matchup between the hometown Shires and the Caribou Vikings. The two teams played on opening night in December, with Houlton winning the first game 46-36. Houlton came into Tuesday's game with a 3-3 record and #11 with many heal-points remaining on the schedule. Caribou came in sitting in the #8 spot in Class B North, and a 5-5 record.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO