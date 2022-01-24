ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

RIP Anton “Tony” Mandros

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DYcx_0duAExk100

Anton “Tony” Mandros, 87, of Portsmouth RI, passed to his eternal reward on January 19, 2022.

Born in Northern Greece in 1934, Tony led a life full of events that he shared with everyone he spoke to. Greece entered into civil war in the 1940’s. Tony’s mother, with seven children, escaped the communists by crossing over mountainous terrain. A real-life Horatio Alger novel, they emigrated to New York, embarking on a true rags to riches life, and like his patron saint Anthony, led a life of humility.

Arriving in America, Tony’s humble beginnings as a shoeshine in Hell’s Kitchen, and as a waiter for the Hilton hotel, afforded him the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Once he became an established waiter, Tony returned to Greece in 1958, to marry his wife and bring her to America to share the American dream and build their life together. He continued to work hard to provide for his family.

He started by purchasing an apartment building in Queens, NY, owned a gift shop containing Hellenic imports, and a farm in upstate New York.

Tony moved his family to Newport, Rhode Island in 1976 and with the help of his brothers, on September 9, 1976, founded and developed a Newport institution, A-1 Pizza. He ran the business alongside wife and children and it became a Newport staple feeding families for generations. A-1 pizza stayed in the family for three generations. Continuing Tony’s Newport legacy, Tony’s daughter Angela and her husband Dave Farias took over the business in 1995. Customers and former employees still come in and reminisce about how Tony impacted their lives, setting the bar high for a successful work ethic.

Tony was a strong, kind, loving and supportive man. His religion, knowledge and guidance laid the foundation for raising his family. Tony enjoyed westerns by John Wayne, Looney Tunes cartoons, and comedies starring Abbott and Costello. Tony was full of energy always on the road in his ’86 Buick honking his horn everywhere he went. He was a family man and actively involved with his wife, children and grandchildren. Tony was passionate about life, enjoyed traveling to Florida and Cape Cod and was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Community. He spent most of his retirement helping raise his two grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Marina and Athanasios Mandros, his 2 sisters Athena Tzoros and Persefone Mandelos and two brothers Thomas Mandros and James Mandros.

He is survived by his wife, Paraskevi “Voula” Mandros of 64 years, brother Bill Mandros and many loving nieces and godchildren. Tony is also survived by his three children Joannis Mandros, Angelica Mandros , Arthur Mandros and wife Maria Sheila Mandros as well as two grandchildren Carissa Kennedy and her husband Brian Kennedy Jr. , Alexandria Farias and great-granddaughter Zoe Kaliopi Kennedy.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI from 4:00-7:00pm.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24 at 12:00 Noon at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 289 North Main St, Fall River, MA. Burial will follow in Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Turner Road, Middletown, RI.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newport Buzz

RIP Vincent P. Roggero

Vincent P. Roggero, 98, born in Newport, Rhode Island to Frank and Camilla Roggero (Pellegrino) was the youngest of six. He passed away at home on January 18, 2022. He attended De La Salle Academy where he walked uphill, both ways, in rain/snow, and swam home during the 1938 hurricane. A young entrepreneur, he and his brothers parked cars on his family farm for the Newport Jazz and Folk Festival making quite a bit of cash “back in the day”. Upon graduating, Vinnie enlisted in the Army during World War II as an Expert Gunner Marksman and a Telegraph & Telephone Lineman. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Theater Campaign Ribbon & European African Middle Eastern Campaign Award. After honorable discharge in 1945 (after the military discovered that his Mom had all of her boys enlisted at the same time), he went on to work as a Federal Employee at the Newport Naval Station. Vinnie was an inventor at heart. He married the love of his life, Lorraine Campagna Konchar in 1963, and this is where Vinnie became “Winnie” and he enjoyed every day of their time together. Upon retiring, he worked at the Sheraton Hotel with his dear friend and neighbor, Ralph Morgan. Ralph’s wife, Julie, shared the fountain of youth with Winnie and they laughed together up until their 90’s which is amazing and truly a blessing.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

The New Apartments At The Calvert Are Amazing And They Have An Open House This Friday!

Alright, let’s just cut to the chase. Newport has a housing shortage, period. And Newport has an incredible lack of newly renovated, market rate, cool apartments. So many of us live in broken up old homes that were built before Teddy Roosevelt was president, with paper thin walls and creaking floors. And if you’re cool with that, stop reading right now because this post is not for you.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Thomas Tew Rum Becomes Official Partner of the Boston Calling Music Festival

Thomas Tew Rum is ready to rock at the Boston Calling Music Festival this coming Memorial Day Weekend!. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. announced a partnership Tuesday between its Thomas Tew Rum line and the Boston Calling Music Festival. Thomas Tew began in 2006 and today boasts a Single Barrel Rum, Reserve Rum, and a Spiced Rum. It is enjoyed at over 500 restaurants and bars including Citi Field ballpark and Walt Disney World’s EPCOT. Thomas Tew perennially ranks in the top ten craft rums by USA Today.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

$3 Million Mega Millions Megaplier Ticket Sold in RI Last Night

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing resulted in a $3 million winning ticket sold in Rhode Island. The Quick Pick ticket matched five out five numbers to win the standard prize payout of $1 million. However, since the winner purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $1 million prize was multiplied by three, last night’s Megaplier number, to equal $3,000,000.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Obituaries
City
Portsmouth, RI
State
Florida State
City
Middletown, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Obituaries
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

City of Newport Warns It’s Coyote Mating Season

It’s that time of year again… New England’s coyote mating season generally begins in the final weeks of January, before peaking in late February and early March. That’s why The City of Newport encouraging all residents – with pets or without – to pay special mind to being coyote smart! That means eliminating any and all available food sources by securing your trash cans and dumpsters, feeding your pets indoors, and making sure that you carry a flashlight and whistle or other noise making device when walking your pets in areas where coyotes are known to be active.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly presents February 2022 Show: “Environment – Between Sea & Sky”

As the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly (ACGOW) celebrates its 30th year as a successful cooperative gallery, it recognizes and appreciates the beauty of both its supportive community and magnificent natural environment. The breathtaking Rhode Island and Connecticut coastline offers the perfect subjects for artists year round. This is...
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horatio Alger
Person
John Wayne
Newport Buzz

Newport to be Featured in FOX Nation’s Castles USA

FOX Nation will debut season three of Castles USA on Monday, January 24th. Hosted by FOX News Channel’s Judge Jeanine Pirro, the two-episode season will follow Pirro as she dives into the history of two of the most beautiful castles in the United States, including The Elms in Newport, Rhode Island and George Eastman House in Rochester, New York.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport’s Fire Station No. 1 Sells for $3 Million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and Hogan Associates announced the sale of Fire Station No. 1 at 25 Mill Street in Newport, Rhode Island. This iconic building, located in the heart of downtown, sold for $3,050,000. Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. The buyer was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

RIP Barbara Paris Ouellette

We smile as we remember a vibrant full life lived with grace by our loving matriarch, Barbara Paris Ouellette (our dear Mumu), who passed peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2022 at the age of 88 in Portsmouth, RI. Faith, family and friends were Barbara’s greatest joy and she...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Swears in Five Judges

Governor Dan McKee today swore in five new judges to the Superior Court, Family Court, District Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court. “I am deeply honored to swear in a qualified and respected group of judges to serve with integrity in Rhode Island’s judicial system,” said Governor McKee. “These judges have spent decades practicing law and I am confident that their diverse knowledge and experiences have prepared them to fairly interpret the law and uphold justice in our state.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott And Costello#American#Hellenic#A 1 Pizza#Looney Tunes#Buick
Newport Buzz

378 Vanderbilt Lane in Portsmouth sells for $2.9 million

The grand waterfront home at 378 Vanderbilt Lane has sold for $2,900,000. Kylie McCollough represented the seller and facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyer. Among the top ten most expensive homes in Portsmouth sold in the last twelve months, the 5963 square foot, 4 bed, 5 bath French Chateau style home with panoramic views of the Sakonnet Coastline is sited on over 1.5 acres of elevated pastoral land. This graceful estate has been completely renovated inside and out for a lifestyle of modern elegance.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy