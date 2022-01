The Berkshire was hit with a new blast of winter weather overnight into Monday morning, blanketing the county with upward of at least 5 inches of snow depending on elevation. It looked like about 5 inches of snow as I made my morning commute, which took quite a bit longer than normal due to city streets that, despite the clean-up crews' best efforts, were hard to keep up with apparently. With more snow expected to fall, the City of Pittsfield will keep a snow emergency in effect until Tuesday evening.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO