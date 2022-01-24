ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why You Should or Shouldn’t Pass Cars on Icy Roads in Idaho

We've all wanted to do it; most likely we all have done it, and maybe we even felt guilty. It is something that is a dilemma we will all face living in Idaho, and the decision can sometimes be tough. When the roads are slick or covered in snow, do you pass the car in front of you or pull back and take a slow safe process? There is a little guilt when flying past someone, and sometimes a little rage on your part for them going slow, and for them at getting passed. What is the right thing to do?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Here’s How We Boost Idaho’s Economy and Protect America

Idaho’s economy would benefit. America’s national security would be enhanced. We could end dependence on hostile regimes. I’ve written before about the need for mining of cobalt and rare earth minerals that need to resume in Idaho. The idea got a massive boost this week when the Atlantic, a national publication, visited two cobalt mines in the state, both of which could soon be operational.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Mccall, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
Boise, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crisis Standards of Care Activated in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crisis Standards of Care have been activated once again for much of southern Idaho, including the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley due to staffing and blood shortages. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reintroduced crisis standards of care (CSC) Monday for three public health districts: South Central District Health (Magic Valley), Southwest District Health, and Central District Health. "The high number of both clinical and non-clinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections coupled with a nation-wide staffing shortage limiting access to contracted traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations. It is also limiting the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for things like intensive care beds due to inadequate staffing," said the agency. Under CSC people that go to the hospital may not find available hospital beds or they may be placed in a repurposed room not typically used for medical care, like a conference room. Equipment and supplies may be limited as well. Director Dave Jeppsen held a meeting with the CSC Activation Advisory Committee on Jan. 21, which recommended the entire state be placed under crisis standards of care. Director Jepsen decided to only place the southwestern portion of the state under CSC based on regional hospital capacity. Idaho Health and Welfare said it is possible other areas of the state could enter into CSC if COVID-19 infections continue to rise. “The highly contagious Omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” said DHW Director Jeppesen in a statement Monday. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.” Idaho Health and Welfare noted that it will be up to area hospitals one how the implement CSC according to their own policies and current situation.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Ride Share Service Based Out of Jerome, ID Makes Driving Safer

Have you ever had your car not start, been left somewhere, or had a little too much to drink to operate a vehicle? We have all had a time when we needed a ride and there was nobody we knew that could help us out. If you have needed Lyft or Uber, then you know sometimes they can be a little expensive, take a while, or maybe not even show up at all. There is a new ride share service in Jerome that is a nice alternative option the next time you are in a bind.
JEROME, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockslide#State Highway#Itd
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho or Iowa? Depends on Where You Were Schooled

For many years the people from National School Choice Week were regular guests on my show. It’s a cause I vehemently support. There’s a growing consensus that Idaho will be expanding school choice this legislative session. It puts the decisions back into the hands of parents. Last year, the lobbyists for school choice didn’t appear on my show.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Passenger Killed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were called out to the Russell Square Apartments west of O'Leary Middle School to find a midsize sedan on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt however, the car was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
WEISER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How Fog Impacts Electrical Supply in Southern Idaho

I hadn’t given it much thought until we had a widespread power outage this week. Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Steve Millington theorized ice was a potential culprit. While I don’t have a cause listed (I’m writing this from isolation at home) it makes sense. Ice is heavy. Even a thin coating stretched across power lines is a lot of weight to shoulder. The persistent fog we’ve been experiencing is building up on lines and tree branches. It looks pretty and with mostly overcast skies it slows the melt. Day after day, the fog has been freezing as layers of crystals. Eventually, something will give.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 between Hammett and Mountain Home for a Ford pickup with five people in it that went off the road in icy conditions. A 23-year-old man from Spring, Texas who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in the crash. A 42-year-old male passenger from Fort Worth, Texas was taken to an area hospital. The 22-year old driver and three other passengers were wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.
HAMMETT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy