HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a police K-9 was taken into custody Tuesday in Waller County, according to the Houston Police Department. Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, was found at about 2 p.m. walking along Highway 159, HPD said. He was taken into custody without incident and is facing a felony evading arrest charge. HPD said a tip led to his arrest.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO