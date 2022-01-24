List Of Celebrities That Came Down With COVID, Be Careful New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted.
Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and submit proof that they are up to date with their vaccination until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated.
Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 16 and their second by March 30.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy Announces Vaccine And Booster Mandate
“The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being...
