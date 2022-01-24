ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

List Of Celebrities That Came Down With COVID, Be Careful New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID had effected us all in one way or another. Sometimes we imagine that celebrities have ways to avoid the hassles that us normal people have to deal with (in some cases that's correct) but when it comes to COVID that all...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
959theriver.com

The List of Celebrities That People Lost Respect For…

We all have out likes and dislikes when it comes to Celebrities but the Celebs earned the right to be disrespected, according to a new report from Reddit. On Reddit, users wrote in which celebrities they’ve lost all respect for and why. Here are some highlights, in no particular order:
CELEBRITIES
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey…It’s Time To Fight The Monster (Personal Story)

I woke up this morning, grabbed my vitamin infused coffee and hit the road at 3:30am to get to the show. On the way I took my fish oils, ran my to-do list though my brain, ate a responsible breakfast and started thinking about all the things I needed to get done today. We are always trying to make ourselves better aren't we? It's a never ending and sometimes discouraging battle.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS New York

New Jersey Announces COVID Vaccine And Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers And High-Risk Settings

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says those working in health care and high-risk congregant settings need to be vaccinated and boosted. Health care workers have until Jan. 27 to get their first shots, and submit proof that they are up to date with their vaccination until Feb. 28 to be fully vaccinated. Others in high-risk settings, including correctional facilities, must get their first dose by Feb. 16 and their second by March 30. WATCH: Gov. Murphy Announces Vaccine And Booster Mandate “The science tells us that it’s no longer good enough to just receive your primary series, as being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
92.7 WOBM

Donate! List of Local Animal Shelters for the “Betty White Challenge” in New Jersey

Everybody's favorite Golden Girl, Betty White, passed away on New Year's Eve before she made it to her 100th birthday. Betty White was passionate about making people smile and animals. All her life she donated to animal shelters all over the country. Recently on Twitter, there were tweets trending about donating to your local animal shelter in honor of Betty White. I thought this would be a wonderful idea.
ANIMALS
105.7 The Hawk

Can You Guess The New Jersey Celebrity From Their Yearbook Photo?

I have a little game for ya! With the 10 year challenge getting new life in the New Year, I thought it would be fun to find old yearbook photos of our favorite New Jersey celebrities. I listed them one after the other and I did not mention who they are until you scroll down to see the reveal. See how many you get right without looking at the answers! See how your friends do too. We've got big Jersey pride right here that is fore sure! Here we go...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

None Of The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Wanted To Film With Jennie Nguyen After Her Social Media Posts Resurfaced

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City really has given us everything this season. Good, bad and ugly. And when I say ugly, I really mean that. It was recently revealed that freshman housewife Jennie Nguyen has had a history of posting, liking and sharing racially offensive sentiments online. Fans called for her immediate firing. And her […] The post None Of The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Wanted To Film With Jennie Nguyen After Her Social Media Posts Resurfaced appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New Jersey 101.5

If you work in New Jersey, listen up: If you’re sick, don’t work

First off, I hope you're feeling well as you read this. As we all know, health has become a top priority for many of us over the past two years. As many companies had to figure out how to go virtual with their businesses, many of us had to figure out how to do our jobs from home. Fast forward to today, and working from home for some of us has become more of a rule rather than an exception.
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy