Boise, ID

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho...

98.3 The Snake

Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Work to Widen U.S. 93 Near Idaho 25 to Start February 1

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The next phase to widen U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County will begin February 1. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the contractor, Idaho Materials Construction will begin with preliminary work that will start north of Idaho Highway 25 (the blinking light) and go south of 100 S about two miles. The highway will be widened from two lanes to four lanes with additional turn lanes, much like past projects to the south that have widened the roadway from the U.S. 93/Interstate 84 interchange.“The initial phase of this project will take place over the coming month and involve work off of the highway,” said ITD South-central Idaho Project Manager Kenny Lively in a statement Tuesday. “Once that is complete, crews will transition to the second phase which will involve widening of the roadway.” The first part of construction will build a southbound lane with center turn lane and then work will shift to building a northbound lane and center turn lane. ITD said construction shouldn't impact traffic as drivers will be able to use existing lanes while work is being done however, ITD asks travelers to watch for road crews and construction equipment. Work should be completed by the fall.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Here’s How We Boost Idaho’s Economy and Protect America

Idaho’s economy would benefit. America’s national security would be enhanced. We could end dependence on hostile regimes. I’ve written before about the need for mining of cobalt and rare earth minerals that need to resume in Idaho. The idea got a massive boost this week when the Atlantic, a national publication, visited two cobalt mines in the state, both of which could soon be operational.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

5 Best Places to Have a Weekend Trip Around Twin Falls

The holidays are in the past, the year is settling in, and now is the longest gap of the year without a holiday weekend. The long drought can often cause a stir in people to want to get out of the house and go somewhere. Weather can play a factor in being able to take a day or weekend trip, but when the roads are good it is nice to get out of town for two or three days and see different scenery than the same thing every day. There are some neat places near Twin Falls worth taking a few days to visit.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Boise Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Passenger Killed

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after his passenger was killed in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 84 in Boise Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Luis Garcia, 26, was charged with the felony and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. ISP said Garcia had been driving a Ford Explorer westbound on I-84 when tried to exit at Curtis Road and struck a Dodge pickup which resulted in a chain-reaction crash that involved four other vehicles. The Ford then hit a light pole and ended up in the median. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said 32-year-old Annazar Swan of Boise, who was the passenger in the Ford, died at an area hospital. ISP said Swan had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were called out to the Russell Square Apartments west of O'Leary Middle School to find a midsize sedan on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt however, the car was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.3 The Snake

Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome/Gooding County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome and Gooding counties. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution. This is the second incident reported on I-84 this morning. ISP is on the scene of an earlier crash near Eden that is still slowing traffic.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

School Closures Around The Magic Valley Due To Illness

We are getting recent reports that schools around the Magic Valley are getting hit hard with illness and some schools are having to close. Currently Camas County has made the announcement that they will not be returning to school to help people get better. Twin Falls School District has canceled...
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Crash Near Eden Blocking Westbound Interstate 84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is reporting a crash south of Eden on Interstate 84 that is blocking westbound traffic this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department 511 website is reporting the crash is between the Valley Road and Exit 182 and advises drivers find an alternate route. Images show the area in dense fog.
EDEN, ID
98.3 The Snake

How Fog Impacts Electrical Supply in Southern Idaho

I hadn’t given it much thought until we had a widespread power outage this week. Twin Falls County Republican Party Chairman Steve Millington theorized ice was a potential culprit. While I don’t have a cause listed (I’m writing this from isolation at home) it makes sense. Ice is heavy. Even a thin coating stretched across power lines is a lot of weight to shoulder. The persistent fog we’ve been experiencing is building up on lines and tree branches. It looks pretty and with mostly overcast skies it slows the melt. Day after day, the fog has been freezing as layers of crystals. Eventually, something will give.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
BURLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

High School Students Organize the Idaho Women’s March in Boise this Year

Women have been fighting for rights for years, and this weekend the Idaho Women's March will take place in Boise on the steps of the capital. It will be the sixth annual march and will be led by a group of high school students this year. It is expected that hundreds of women will participate this year. If you have been before, things may look a little different this year though.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 between Hammett and Mountain Home for a Ford pickup with five people in it that went off the road in icy conditions. A 23-year-old man from Spring, Texas who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in the crash. A 42-year-old male passenger from Fort Worth, Texas was taken to an area hospital. The 22-year old driver and three other passengers were wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.
HAMMETT, ID
