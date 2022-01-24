List Of Celebrities That Came Down With COVID, Be Careful New Jersey

I have a little game for ya! With the 10 year challenge getting new life in the New Year, I thought it would be fun to find old yearbook photos of our favorite New Jersey celebrities. I listed them one after the other and I did not mention who they are until you scroll down to see the reveal. See how many you get right without looking at the answers! See how your friends do too. We've got big Jersey pride right here that is fore sure! Here we go...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO