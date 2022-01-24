ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
API Sommers urges support for “every type of energy” to address economic, climate challenges

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers told policymakers that supporting safe and responsible production of all energy sources in the United States would advance U.S. energy leadership and address the economic and climate challenges facing the country today. Sommers made the remarks during the 18th Annual...

pennbizreport.com

The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Freeman

Letter: State budget must address climate crisis

Your January 18 story, “Hochul budget would boost school aid, offer tax relief,” reported very important aspects of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently submitted state budget. It did not, however, include the most crucial aspect: climate. Gov. Hochul’s budget also includes $4 billion for the “Clean Water, Clean...
POLITICS
The Blade

Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Department of State

Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Ministerial

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will host a virtual Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) meeting at the ministerial level on January 27, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The upcoming ministerial meeting provides an opportunity for ministers to discuss the progress achieved...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

I-Team: Senators Demand Independent Review Of Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant

SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Both Massachusetts senators are demanding an independent review of the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant months after the I-Team reported on cracking concrete at the facility. The plant and the federal oversight agency insist there is a robust monitoring program already in place and the buildings are safe. “The concrete degradation is happening faster than expected and it is absolutely imperative that as a result, we have a review,” Senator Ed Markey said. “We have to make sure it’s safe, we have to make sure that concrete is going to hold… that requires critical questions to be asked...
SEABROOK, NH
The Conversation U.S.

Offshore wind farms could help capture carbon from air and store it long-term, saving money – a geophysicist explains how

Off the Massachusetts and New York coasts, developers are preparing to build the United States’ first federally approved utility-scale offshore wind farms – 74 turbines in all that could power 470,000 homes. More than a dozen other offshore wind projects are awaiting approval along the Eastern Seaboard. By 2030, the Biden administration’s goal is to have 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy flowing, enough to power more than 10 million homes. Replacing fossil fuel-based energy with clean energy like wind power is essential to holding off the worsening effects of climate change. But that transition isn’t happening fast enough to stop...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brookings Institution

Addressing Africa’s dual challenges: Climate change and electricity access

As leaders agreed late last year at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, if the world fails to come together to mitigate the impending impacts of climate change, Africa will grapple with drought, rising sea levels, potential conflicts over water access, and increasingly frequent severe weather events, among other possible natural disasters.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

How REI Co-op Is Tackling the Critical Issue of Climate Change Both Internally and Externally

While sustainability has become an increasing focus of the broader footwear industry, REI Co-op has long made it a pillar of its business. “Climate is the organizing ethos of all the work we do when we think about sustainability,” REI Co-op director of sustainability Matt Thurston told FN. “Within our corporate strategy, we think strategically across the enterprise to incorporate climate considerations into every aspect of the co-op’s work within our own four walls and beyond.” It’s so important to REI that in September 2019, CEO and president Eric Artz sent a letter to employees that was later shared publicly, declaring climate...
ECONOMY
Columbia University

Energy Modernization as Climate Policy

When West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stabbed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill in the back, he also “signaled” his support for the energy modernization and environmental elements of the bill. Of course, earlier, he “signaled” that he did not support a 4 trillion-dollar bill but might be interested in a smaller bill. Two trillion dollars in cuts later, it’s hard to know what his signals mean. While he struggles to survive the deep red politics of West Virginia, he is a very smart guy, and knows that fossil fuels are on the way out. Federal funding to modernize the energy system and make it more efficient and “green” doesn’t penalize his home state fossil fuel businesses too much and may provide the resources to invest in a lower cost and more reliable energy system. America will need such an energy system to remain competitive in the global economy. America’s electric grid is increasingly unreliable. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency: “On average, U.S. electricity customers experienced just over eight hours of electric power interruptions in 2020, the most since we began collecting electricity reliability data in 2013.” Most interruptions are caused by major weather events. Climate change is responsible for more frequent and intense weather events. Without redesign and reconstruction, we should expect increased energy blackouts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Corner: Economics, energy and employment

There are certain demographic and economic trends that have been evident for decades in this region of Appalachia and that can be addressed given the opportunities presented by the investment of federal funds now available. Included in these problems are:. * The continued inexorable pattern of population decline and aging...
MARIETTA, OH
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Stretched to a breaking point’: UN report outlines sustainable farming roadmap to address climate change and environmental challenges

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Almost 10% of the 8 billion people on earth are already undernourished with 3 billion lacking healthy diets, and the...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

The growing financial support for nuclear energy

Investment in nuclear energy is slated to rise in the next couple of years as countries "seek greener, low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels," the consultancy Rystad Energy said in a new analysis. By the numbers: There are 52 reactors under construction across 19 countries that, once completed, will add 54...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Telegram

Letter: Tell representatives to address climate change

Extreme weather in Vancouver has caused flooding and mudslides cutting them off from the rest of Canada. Drought has greatly reduced Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a fraction of its former size. Wildfires out west have killed giant sequoias impacting nearly a fifth of this Earth’s largest trees.
ENVIRONMENT
Sidney Herald

Four ways agriculture is addressing climate change

(StatePoint) Agriculture contributes about 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, according to the United Nations. And while the sector is a key contributor to climate change, it is also vulnerable to its effects — with climate-related impacts such as droughts, flooding and longer fire seasons posing increasingly serious challenges to farmers and ranchers around the world.
SIDNEY, MT
Midland Reporter-Telegram

API sees state of energy industry as strong

As 2022 gets underway, a review of the year just past found the nation’s energy industry in many ways strong, according to the State of American Energy presentation from the American Petroleum Institute. “In so many ways, the state of American energy is strong. Our nation has the resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UC Santa Cruz

Economics professor takes deep dive into challenges and opportunities of climate change

Are extreme weather events causing farmers to lose access to credit? Are they causing global enterprises to move business locations to dodge physical and economic catastrophes? Will a sudden turn in investment trends away from carbon industries cause a major financial crisis? These questions are guiding the research professor Galina Hale, Ph.D., is exploring along with her Ph.D. students. They are also driving contemplative discussions in her undergraduate and graduate classes in the Department of Economics, which has been ranked sixth in the world among academic departments in international finance.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

