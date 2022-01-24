ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor tipped to make UFC return 'this summer' by Dana White... who says the Irishman is 'doing all the right things' following horror leg break against Dustin Poirier last year

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dana White has tipped Conor McGregor to make his UFC return in the next six months as the Irishman continues to recover from a horror leg break.

McGregor has not stepped foot in the Octagon since July 2021, when he sustained the devastating injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

With just seconds remaining in the first round, his leg crumpled underneath him and his coach John Kavanagh later revealed that the break occurred as McGregor attempted a teep kick to Poirier's stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2tcb_0duADsIB00
Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July last year

When asked by TMZ if he felt that McGregor would be back in the Octagon this year, UFC president White gave a confident answer.

'I think so, yeah,' White said. 'He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer.'

A potential return event for McGregor could be UFC 276, which the promotion have confirmed will take place on July 2 in Las Vegas, as part of the 10th anniversary of International Fight Week.

The 33-year-old has lost three of his last four fights – two against Poirier and one against Khabib Nurmagomedov – so will be eager to get back in the cage once given the green light by doctors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luH4c_0duADsIB00
McGregor shared images of his work in the gym before Christmas as he steps up his recovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7WnM_0duADsIB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzSyP_0duADsIB00
UFC president Dana White hopes to see McGregor back in the Octagon 'this summer'

A blockbuster showdown with lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira has been mooted, with the Brazilian keen to face McGregor.

Notorious – currently ranked ninth in the lightweight standings – has been enjoying his down time over the last few months and has shared several photos of himself in his pub The Black Forge Inn, in Dublin.

However, he has continued to train throughout his recovery and looked in stellar shape in gym photos posted before Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Conor McGregor is a perfect example”- Kamaru Usman Uses the Irishman to Explain What’s Gone Wrong With Modern MMA

Kamaru Usman, the UFC WW champion of the world, does not like the way Conor McGregor conducts himself as a Martial Artist. Conor McGregor is the highest-paid athlete of 2021. However, McGregor is not the ‘notorious’ by just a nickname. His way of life and the reason for quick success in the UFC, have seen him do things that are not taught conventionally. McGregor has disrespected his opponents, their families, their cast, their religions, and even their entire countries.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
The Independent

Dana White confirms plan for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Conor McGregor could return to competitive action as soon as the summer of 2022, according to UFC president Dana White.The Irishman broke his tibia during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in June of last year, and has been recuperating since.White thinks that the recovery process is progressing well, and expects McGregor to be back in action before long.“I think so, yeah,” Dana told TMZ when asked if he expected the 33-year-old to fight at all in 2022. “He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”McGregor has been beaten in the three...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“You won’t be talking about it for years” Dana White reacts to Francis Ngannou win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Dana White gives his first reaction to the amazing Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane fight at the main event of UFC 270. UFC President shocked everyone when he was not present at the press conference or for the post-fight belt ceremony when heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defended his belt in an honorable fashion against the very skilled Ciryl Gane. Ngannou successfully made his first title defense at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California last weekend.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I don’t know if that’s the fight,” Dana White still skeptical about Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier

Dana White usually speaks what the fans want to hear but this time he might not have the right answer about the much anticipated Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier fight. If there’s one fight that the fans have been craving for it is the matchup between the two biggest names in the promotion. Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz have been teasing their fans about a potential fight for quite some time now. They have very well sold the idea that Poirier vs Diaz is definitely happening in 2022 but Dana White would like to intervene and bring the two fighters along with their fans to reality on that one.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Irishman#Combat#Octagon#Brazilian
ESPN

Charles Oliveira to defend title vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May, Dana White says

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will seek his second title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7, UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Wednesday. The UFC is working on finalizing the 155-pound title fight shortly. The pay-per-view event now includes two title fights. Brazilian light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will face Jiri Prochazka on the same date.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White Responds To “Idiots” Who Says He Disrespected Ngannou

Dana White is dismissing all the post-fight drama surrounding his sudden exit from the Honda Center after Francis Ngannou‘s title retention at UFC 270. The buildup to UFC 270 was not short on drama. It featured the bitter split between Ngannou and ex-coach Fernand Lopez, a backstage blowby gone viral, and of course the ongoing contract dispute between Ngannou and the UFC.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Francis Ngannou claims UFC threatened to sue over alleged Jake Paul talks

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury sends Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte warning amid speculation over step aside deal

Tyson Fury has warned Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte to get a move on amid speculation over separate deals to accept step-aside money.Fury has always maintained a preference to fight the unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown an undisputed king.But Joshua maintains a rematch clause following his loss to the Ukrainian last year and Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s WBC title.And after Joshua denied a report from the Telegraph that suggested he had decided to accept a £15 million fee to step aside, Fury has grown restless over his situation.He said: “Tick tick f****** tick...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte and the sound of heavyweight chaos

Any silence during the endless negotiations for a difficult fight is always a good sign and right now the silence surrounding the Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury fight is deafening.So far this month, three deadlines for purse bids have come and gone without any chance of an announcement; the fourth and final deadline is noon at the WBC’s offices in Mexico City on Wednesday.The WBC’s leader, Mauricio Sulaiman, insists that enough is enough and that a fight will be decided on his oak desk this week; the men running the heavyweight game disagree. Welcome to the complicated business of...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘You pack of wet lettuces’ – Furious Tyson Fury takes aim at heavyweight rivals

Tyson Fury has branded rivals Anthony JoshuaDillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk “wet lettuces” and “cowards” – among other things – in a series of foul-mouthed videos.Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, has hit out at his fellow fighters as he waits impatiently to learn who his next opponent will be.The 33-year-old is reportedly keen on a unification bout with Usyk, holder of the WBA WBO, IBF and IBO belts.The matter is complicated, however, as Joshua is entitled to a rematch against Usyk, having lost to the Ukrainian last year, while Whyte is Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger.There have been reports Joshua...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy