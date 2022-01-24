ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop manager, 29, is left completely blind after bungling doctors twice misdiagnosed his incurable brain tumour as 'work stress'

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
Andi Peel's vision began to deteriorate in October 2021 and he is now completely blind

A 29-year-old shop manager has been left completely blind after bungling doctors twice misdiagnosed his incurable brain tumour as 'work stress'.

Andi Peel, from Leicester, began suffering from severe headaches while running a Carphone Warehouse mobile phone store in August 2019.

He visited his GP after the pain continued only to be told he was probably suffering from migraines as a result of the pressure of his job.

Mr Peel was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary after suffering a panic attack that left him in a state of confusion with a loss of memory.

But once again, doctors put down the headaches to work stress and sent him on his way.

His tumour was eventually diagnosed in January 2020 after Mr Peel went to see his doctor again after he was forced to pull over his car because he was in so much pain.

Mr Peel was told he had a glioblastoma multiforme — a fast-growing tumour that usually starts within the brain.

The tumour has continued to grow and, despite radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment, he has now been left totally blind.

Andi Peel (pictured), from Leicester, began suffering from severe headaches while running a Carphone Warehouse mobile phone store in August 2019. 
Mr Peel's aunt, Deb Peel, 48, from Groby in Leicester, said: 'Andi went to his GP, who said he had migraines but then he had an episode of confusion and a panic attack and he couldn't remember anything.

'He went to Leicester Royal Infirmary, but they said it was just stress.

'I was in total shock. Andi is like my third son, so I was in utter disbelief at the thought of losing someone so important to me.

'When we got confirmation that it was a GBM, it was like a death sentence.

'Andi didn't want to know how long he had to live, but Google will tell you it's 12 to18 months.'

Mr Peel had the tumour removed at Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

His aunt added: 'Since then, he has had some seizures, one of which resulted in him dislocating both of his shoulders.

'Since December 2020, Andi hasn't had a stable scan. The tumour has grown, and we've been told there is no longer any treatment available for him.

'His vision started to deteriorate in October 2021 and he is now totally blind.'

Mother-of-two Ms Peel, a teacher, will now walk 10,000 steps every day in February to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

She said: 'The inspiration comes from Andi who is so amazing. He's an absolute warrior who has never given up or felt sorry for himself.

'Until you have to face this sort of reality, you don't understand how stark the facts are.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: 'We're really grateful to Deb for taking on this challenge for us.

'It's only with the support of people like her that we're able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Andi who are forced to fight this awful disease.'

Mother-of-two Deb Peel, Mr Peel's (pictured in fundraising T-shirt) aunt, will now walk 10,000 steps every day in February to raise money for Brain Tumour Research
Ms Peel said said: 'The inspiration comes from Andi (pictured left, with his cousins) who is so amazing. He's an absolute warrior who has never given up or felt sorry for himself'

WHAT IS A GLIOBLASTOMA AND JUST HOW DEADLY IS IT? THE AGGRESSIVE BRAIN TUMOR SUFFERED BY JOHN MCCAIN

Glioblastoma is considered the most aggressive tumor that can form in the brain. Senator John McCain was diagnosed with one in July 2017.

Patients have a 10 per cent chance of surviving five years after their diagnosis, according to figures. The average lifespan is between 14 and 16 months.

Three adults per every 100,000 will be struck down with a glioblastoma, says The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS).

It is most commonly found in men aged 50 to 60, and there is no link between developing glioblastoma and having a previous history with other cancers.

WHAT IS THE TUMOR MADE OF?

The tumor is made up of a mass of cells growing quickly in the brain, and in most cases patients have no family history of the disease.

It won't spread to other organs, however, once it is diagnosed, it is nearly impossible to target, surgeons claim.

Unlike other types of brain cancer which are more specifically located, glioblastoma can occur in any part of the brain.

WHAT TREATMENT IS AVAILABLE?

Because the tumor likely already spread deep into the brain by the time it is diagnosed, the cancerous tissue is incredibly difficult to remove.

Surgeon will only ever remove the tumor, or part of the tumor, if it won't do any damage to the surrounding brain tissue.

Dr Babcar Cisse, a neurosurgeon at the Weill Cornell Brain and Spine Center, told Daily Mail Online in July 2017: 'By the time a glioblastoma is diagnosed, microfibers can spread to the rest of the brain which an MRI would not spot.

'So even if the main tumor is removed and the patient receives radiation and chemotherapy, it will come back.'

GRADING A GLIOBLASTOMA

Brain tumors are graded from between one to four, depending on how fast they grow and how aggressive they are.

Malignant tumors are either given a high-grade three or four, while benign ones are given a lower grade one or two.

Glioblastoma is often referred to as a grade four astrocytoma - another form of brain tumor, says the AANS.

SYMPTOMS

Patients typically complain of symptoms such as confused vision, trouble with memory, dizziness and headaches.

The symptoms are somewhat nonspecific, and vary from person to person, and may not persist.

Some patients suffer from blindness if the tumour compresses their optic nerve, which connects the retina to the brain, resulting in vision loss.

The disease is therefore impossible to diagnose based on symptoms alone.

Comments / 23

Mags T
2d ago

drs nowadays dont pay attention as t they used to. its an assembly line. they try and get as many patients in but do not spend the time to know you and diagnose you properly. but they love to prescribe medication. facts!!

Reply(2)
24
Cinda Baker
2d ago

God bless you Andi. prayers to you man. What a great attitude . we are all routing for you. wish I could say I would handle it all as graciously as you are. with love.

Reply
8
Stina Morey
1d ago

My heart goes out to u Andi. I really wish they had a cure for this terrible tumor! No one should ever have to go through things like this, young or old. Much 💕 love and prayers to u and ur family and friends at this time. U r an inspiration. I don't know of many people in ur position, that would be able to keep their heads up, knowing that they have a tumor that has no cure. Many hugs to u on ur journey.

Reply
6
