Miami Woman Wins Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game’s Million Dollar Prize

 1 day ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious in South Florida.

This time a Miami woman scored a million dollar prize by playing the Florida Lotterys’ THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

Maria Duran, 65 claimed the top prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Duran purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine, located at 8219 West Flagler Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of a million dollars and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Recently, three women in Broward each won million-dollar prizes playing scratch-off games. And a Fort Lauderdale man became a multimillionaire after his scratch off game win .

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2020-2021.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

