ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kid Rock Plots U.S. Tour With Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad + More

By Lauryn Schaffner
Loudwire
Loudwire
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kid Rock has plotted a 2022 U.S. tour with Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening as special guests on select dates. The 24-date Bad Reputation tour kicks off April 6 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. and will wrap up in mid-September. Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad...

loudwire.com

Comments / 63

The Natural
2d ago

The only band I have seem in this group is Grand Funk Railroad back in the early 70's. I can't comment on the other but GFR was awesome. I wonder if it's the original lineup?

Reply(8)
4
Tracy Fleming
2d ago

I love Kid Rock, I've been to seven of his concerts. it's worth every penny. ❤

Reply(4)
10
daves not here
2d ago

The only ones on that line up that interest me is grand funk but without Mel Farner then meh

Reply
4
Related
wevv.com

Kid Rock Kicking Off 2022 Tour at Ford Center in Evansville

Singer-songwriter Robert James Ritchie, best known as "Kid Rock," will be kicking off his 2022 tour in Evansville, Indiana. The 24-city "Bad Reputation Tour" will begin on Wednesday, April 6, at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. Special guests at the show include Grand Funk Railroad and Trey Lewis. Tickets...
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Kid Rock To Make Summer Tour Stop At Star Lake

By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kid Rock and Foreigner are coming to Star Lake this summer. The Pavilion at Star Lake announced the Aug. 6 show on its Twitter account Monday morning. (Story continues below the tweet) JUST ANNOUNCED: Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, August 6 with special guests Foreigner! Presale tickets are available Thursday at 10 am with our code FRONTROW: https://t.co/NXPctvOJEb pic.twitter.com/0DZrUqGTmM — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) January 24, 2022 Presale tickets will be available via LiveNation beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will then be available to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Kid Rock is slated to kick off his 25-city “Bad Reputation” tour April 6 in Evansville, Ind. In addition to Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad and Jason Bonham will open for Kid Rock at other shows. The Star Lake concert is on a Saturday; Kid Rock will play the night before at the Blossom Music Center near Cleveland. Below is a list of the full tour from Kid Rock’s Twitter account: Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss! https://t.co/s2rXJdfW83 pic.twitter.com/1GAaxiBtLO — KidRock (@KidRock) January 24, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextmosh.com

Wage War announce tour with While She Sleeps, The Plot In You + more

Share the post "Wage War announce tour with While She Sleeps, The Plot In You + more" Wage War have announced U.S. tour dates for April and May, including newly revealed headlining shows featuring support from While She Sleeps and The Plot In You in select markets and Gideon and Chamber on all dates. All confirmed shows are listed below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thefocus.news

Where to get presale codes for Kid Rock's 2022 Bad Reputation Tour

Kid Rock announced dates for his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour 2022 yesterday (24 January 2022), featuring some huge rock names, so read on to find out when the tickets will drop and the presale codes. Kid Rock has featured on 27 tours throughout his 34-year career, including his own, and...
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Kid Rock, Foreigner coming to Star Lake in August

Kid Rock will bring his Bad Reputation Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 6 with special guest Foreigner. Tickets go on sale Friday at livenation.com. Presale at 10 a.m. Thursday with the code FRONTROW. The Michigan rap-rocker, who broke out in the ’90s and has sold more...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: KISS, Silk Sonic, The War on Drugs, Punk Rock Bowling, David Sedaris, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. The War on Drugs' North American tour starts tonight in Austin, the first of two shows at ACL Live, and runs through February 27 when they'll play Tempe, AZ's Inning Fest. They'll be in NYC to play Madison Square Garden on 1/29, and we're giving away a pair of tickets. All dates are here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Elvis
Loudwire

Poppy Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

After postponing her fall tour last year, the enigmatic Poppy has announced a new run of tour dates with 32 stops in the United States and Canada on the international 'Never Find My Place' tour. The pop-turned-metal-gone-dream-punk musician has continued to shake things up since the September release of her...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Jinjer add more U.S. shows to tour schedule

Ukrainian metal powerhouse Jinjer have announced additional U.S. performances surrounding their stint on the recently announced ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ with Slipknot. Headlining shows have been added in St. Louis, Boise, Indianapolis and more — see all upcoming tour dates below. Jinjer’s Eugene Abdukhanov comments about their upcoming North...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Yngwie Malmsteen Books Spring 2022 U.S. Tour

Neoclassical shred guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will head back out on tour in the spring of this year with 19 new dates on the books in the United States. Malmsteen, who released his 21st full length, Parabellum, in 2021, had to postpone a handful of tour dates in December after receiving doctor's orders to "take a few days of rest" for an unspecified condition. The statement concerning the postponements also clarified the reason was not Covid-related.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Funk Railroad#Music Theatre#Ohio Nationwide Arena
guitargirlmag.com

Hard Rock Trio The Warning Reschedules U.S. Headline Tour

NEW YORK, NY (January 21, 2021) – After a whirlwind year that saw them releasing their explosive MAYDAY EP and a new cover of Metallica’s classic “Enter Sandman” with singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning have rescheduled their debut U.S. headline tour for 2022. With its Los Angeles shows at the Troubadour already sold out, the U.S. MAYDAY Tour now kicks off in San Diego on April 18.
ROCK MUSIC
WLKY.com

Kid Rock bringing 'Bad Reputation Tour' to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musician Kid Rock is bringing his 2022 Bad Reputation Tour to Louisville. The 51-year-old artist and performer will be playing at the KFC Yum Center on May 20. Some of his biggest singles include "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy," as well as "Picture," a collaboration with Sheryl Crow,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
KFC
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Reveals Dates for ‘Bad Reputation Tour’

Singer and songwriter Kid Rock took to his Instagram on Monday (January 24th) to announce dates and special guests for his 2022 “Bad Reputation” Tour. “Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss!” Kid Rock declared in the post. The special guests are Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad. The guests will appear at various shows.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kid Rock 2022 Superspreader Tour: How can I get tickets?

KID Rock is going on tour in what many are calling a superspreader event after he has notoriously spoken against Covid restrictions. The tour will take him to 25 cities and although Kid Rock calls it the Bad Reputation Tour, it has taken on the name of Kid Rock’s 2022 Superspreader Tour.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy