MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans can start filing their taxes on Monday, but some people may be waiting longer than expected for their refund. Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The treasury department is warning of more delays again this year. What are some of the reasons for the delays? “Well first of all, if your information doesn’t match on the IRS that could lead to problems,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt. He said the expanded child credit is also a potential pitfall. Most...

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO