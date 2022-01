EQT is the dominant natural gas producer in Appalachia, which gives the company an enormous amount of acreage and proven reserves. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is the largest natural gas producer in the Appalachian basins and one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. This is certainly a very good place to be as the fundamentals for natural gas are very strong, despite what you may hear in the media. Unfortunately, the energy sector as a whole has certainly been a volatile one over the past few years due largely to the steep price decline that crude oil suffered following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. The price of natural gas declined too but it held up better overall. This volatility certainly was reflected in EQT's stock performance over that period. Fortunately, the industry has since recovered and the company's stock price is up 22.04% over the past year as a result. There are signs that the company's stock may still have room to run though so it's certainly not too late to buy in.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO