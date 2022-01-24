ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho...

Aggressive Driving Cause of Most Fatalities in Idaho for 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The latest numbers on the number of fatal crashes on Idaho roads show that most were due to aggressive driving. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, part of the Idaho Transportation Department, preliminary reports indicate there were a total of 271 fatalities in 2021, more than any year since 2005. In 2020, 2014 died on Idaho roads. Of the 2021 fatalities, the Office of Highway Safety said aggressive driving accounted for 80 incidents; it lists speeding, failure to yield, following too close as aggressive driving. Data shows that 75 deaths were caused by impaired driving, involving alcohol, illegal drugs, and prescription drugs. Another 75 people were killed because they didn't have a seat belt on. Distracted and inattentive driving only accounted for 26 deaths on Idaho roads last year. Another 20 people were killed in motorcycle crashes and hadn't been wearing helmets. Idaho Office of Highway Safety said the data is still being sorted through and some of it could change by the time the final report is issued.
Here’s How We Boost Idaho’s Economy and Protect America

Idaho’s economy would benefit. America’s national security would be enhanced. We could end dependence on hostile regimes. I’ve written before about the need for mining of cobalt and rare earth minerals that need to resume in Idaho. The idea got a massive boost this week when the Atlantic, a national publication, visited two cobalt mines in the state, both of which could soon be operational.
Idaho Crime & Safety
Crisis Standards of Care Activated in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crisis Standards of Care have been activated once again for much of southern Idaho, including the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley due to staffing and blood shortages. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reintroduced crisis standards of care (CSC) Monday for three public health districts: South Central District Health (Magic Valley), Southwest District Health, and Central District Health. "The high number of both clinical and non-clinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections coupled with a nation-wide staffing shortage limiting access to contracted traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations. It is also limiting the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for things like intensive care beds due to inadequate staffing," said the agency. Under CSC people that go to the hospital may not find available hospital beds or they may be placed in a repurposed room not typically used for medical care, like a conference room. Equipment and supplies may be limited as well. Director Dave Jeppsen held a meeting with the CSC Activation Advisory Committee on Jan. 21, which recommended the entire state be placed under crisis standards of care. Director Jepsen decided to only place the southwestern portion of the state under CSC based on regional hospital capacity. Idaho Health and Welfare said it is possible other areas of the state could enter into CSC if COVID-19 infections continue to rise. “The highly contagious Omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” said DHW Director Jeppesen in a statement Monday. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.” Idaho Health and Welfare noted that it will be up to area hospitals one how the implement CSC according to their own policies and current situation.
Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
New Ride Share Service Based Out of Jerome, ID Makes Driving Safer

Have you ever had your car not start, been left somewhere, or had a little too much to drink to operate a vehicle? We have all had a time when we needed a ride and there was nobody we knew that could help us out. If you have needed Lyft or Uber, then you know sometimes they can be a little expensive, take a while, or maybe not even show up at all. There is a new ride share service in Jerome that is a nice alternative option the next time you are in a bind.
ALERT: Idaho Drivers Could be Seeing a Big Spike in Gas Prices

I saved some money. I used my Fred Meyer card the last time I bought gas. It cut my price by a dime per gallon. I’ve saved as much as 20 cents a gallon in the past. The price I paid this past weekend was the least I’ve shelled out in months. It made me happy but I’m just as likely to go into the store and buy a case of Gatorade (which I don’t need) and wipe away my savings. It’s also strange that paying $3.46 a gallon suddenly feels like a bargain when you consider where we were one year ago. We’ve been conditioned to pay more!
5 Best Places to Have a Weekend Trip Around Twin Falls

The holidays are in the past, the year is settling in, and now is the longest gap of the year without a holiday weekend. The long drought can often cause a stir in people to want to get out of the house and go somewhere. Weather can play a factor in being able to take a day or weekend trip, but when the roads are good it is nice to get out of town for two or three days and see different scenery than the same thing every day. There are some neat places near Twin Falls worth taking a few days to visit.
How Well Do You Know The Symbols of Idaho?

Yesterday I wrote about how Idaho and Boise got their names, learn more about that here if you don't know the stories yet, their fun. To learn more about Idaho and the symbols of the beloved Gem State keep it right here. First lets make it a little fun and start things off with the good 'ol B-52s song “Private Idaho”:
Car Goes Up in Flames at Twin Falls Apartments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A car went up in flames under a carport Friday afternoon in Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Fire Department said crews were called out to the Russell Square Apartments west of O'Leary Middle School to find a midsize sedan on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt however, the car was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VIDEO: Rare Ringtail Captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A rarely seen animal in Idaho was recently spotted near the Twin Falls sugar plant and given a new home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in early December last year staff at Amalgamated Sugar in south Twin Falls notified them of a ringtail sighting near the plant. Idaho Fish and Game said it is rare to see the little animal about the size of a cat which is closely related to raccoons. Within a week of setting out traps, conservation officers captured the animal and relocated it to a more suitable home south of Twin Falls. The ringtail was given a small metal ear tag so it can be tracked if it ever wonders back into town. This is the fifth confirmed sighting of the little mammal in the Gem State. Conservation officers ask that anyone who spots a ringtail take a picture and report it to the area Idaho Fish and Game officer.
Multiple Crashes on I-84 In Jerome/Gooding County, Ice and Fog Reported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers be aware of several crashes this morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome and Gooding counties. Idaho State Police said they are on the scene at milepost 150 on I-84 near Tuttle that is blocking the roadway. 511.Idaho.gov is reporting that all westbound lanes are blocked at this time and one eastbound lane is blocked. Dense fog and icy patches have been reported on the roadway across the Magic Valley this morning. The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers slow down and use extreme caution. This is the second incident reported on I-84 this morning. ISP is on the scene of an earlier crash near Eden that is still slowing traffic.
School Closures Around The Magic Valley Due To Illness

We are getting recent reports that schools around the Magic Valley are getting hit hard with illness and some schools are having to close. Currently Camas County has made the announcement that they will not be returning to school to help people get better. Twin Falls School District has canceled...
View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
High School Students Organize the Idaho Women’s March in Boise this Year

Women have been fighting for rights for years, and this weekend the Idaho Women's March will take place in Boise on the steps of the capital. It will be the sixth annual march and will be led by a group of high school students this year. It is expected that hundreds of women will participate this year. If you have been before, things may look a little different this year though.
54-year-old Wendell Woman Killed in Crash on I-84

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wendell woman was killed when her car crossed the median and struck a semi-truck early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the woman was headed west in a 1988 Ford Escort at around 5:53 a.m. when she crossed the median near the Tuttle area and went into the eastbound lanes hitting a Freightliner semi-truck. The truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Vancouver, WA ended up in the median, the Ford came to rest in the left eastbound lane. The Wendell woman died at the scene. Traffic headed east was blocked for six hours while westbound traffic was blocked for three hours. ISP said the two drivers were wearing seat belts. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office and Gooding County Fire Department assisted with the crash.
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

