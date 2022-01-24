Rodgers Watch begins for Broncos fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were upset by the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday evening.

Following that loss, Rodgers has an uncertain future in Green Bay. The Packers are projected to be $44.8 million over the NFL’s salary cap in 2022, and they could free up about $27.62 million if they trade Rodgers and designate it as a post-June 1 transaction.

Green Bay also has several key players — including star wide receiver Davante Adams — scheduled to become free agents, and it might be difficult for the Packers to re-sign Adams and keep Rodgers and still manage stay under the cap.

“There are a lot of decisions to be made,” Rodgers said Saturday evening, according to Tom Silverstein of Packers News. “Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight … so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff. So, a lot of decisions to be made. I don’t want to be part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing. So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months.”

Rodgers said he was going to step back and have some conversations before making a decision on his future. The 38-year-old quarterback didn’t seem to rule anything out — retirement, staying in Green Bay and joining a new team all appear to be among his options.

“I’m going to take some time and have conversations with folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or before anything gets going on that front,” Rodgers said, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire.

When the new league year (and NFL free agency) begins on 16, teams will be allowed to complete trades, and Rodgers will undoubtedly be in high demand should he seeks a trade. Of course, teams can also agree to trades at any point this offseason, but they don’t become official until mid-March.

The Denver Broncos were interested in Rodgers last year but Green Bay was unwilling to trade him. If Rodgers asks for a trade this offseason and the Packers grant his request, the Broncos are expected to be among his suitors.

Denver has five picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft and about $50 million in available salary cap space, so acquiring the veteran QB seems like a feasible possibility. Rodgers Watch is officially on.