Business

Kohl's gets $9 billion takeover offer

By Dan Primack
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Kohl's received a $9 billion takeover offer from Acacia Research Corp., backed by activist investor Starboard Value. It reportedly may receive a rival bid from buyout firm Sycamore Partners. Why it matters: Kohl's is one of the country's largest off-mall department store operators, with over 1,100 stores in 49...

Footwear News

An Activist Investor is Pressuring Kohl’s to Consider Selling Itself

Macellum Advisors, which owns nearly 5% of shares at Kohl’s, is asking the company consider taking an offer to sell its business. In an open letter to the Kohl’s board on Tuesday, the activist investor advised the company to strongly consider a sale of the company and also asked for Kohl’s to put a Macellum representative on the board. “Though we believe Kohl’s could be a source of significant value with a significantly refreshed Board, improved execution and an optimized balance sheet, we feel the best risk-adjusted path forward for shareholders right now is a credible and open process to evaluate a...
BUSINESS
Axios

UBS to buy robo-advisor Wealthfront for $1.4 billion

UBS, a Swiss bank and one of the world's larger wealth managers, on Wednesday said it will buy U.S. robo-advisor Wealthfront for $1.4 billion in cash. Why it matters: Big banks continue to buy fintech companies in order to expand their client offerings, although robo-advising has almost become table stakes at this point.
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

What potential sale of Kohl's means for shoppers, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Based in Wisconsin since the 1920s and a publicly held company, in part, since 1992, the potential ownership of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is in flux as the company confirmed at least two potential takeover offers. "On the ownership side, it's interesting that the shareholders could benefit from...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheStreet

Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

Retailer Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report has been approached with not one but two different takeover bids, according to media reports. Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Kohl’s has been approached by private equity firm Sycamore Partners about a potential takeover. It is unclear how much Sycamore is willing to pay for the company.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Kohl's Could Undergo Some Big Changes Soon

Kohl's stock prices are surging right now, but not for the reasons executives typically hope. The company revealed on Monday that it had received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company." The prospect of a buy-out has investors more interested than ever. Kohl's share prices shot up by 33 percent...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Kohl's (KSS) Acknowledges Takeover Offers, Shares Surge

KSS - Free Report) saw its share price surging 36% on the bourses on Jan 24. The stock got a boost as investors welcomed takeover offers from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research, per media reports. In a release, the department store retailer acknowledged that it has got letters expressing interest in acquiring the company and added that it would decide the course of action in the best interests of stakeholders. Kohl's did not disclose any names.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Kohl's: Barbarians At The Gate

Late Friday night, it was reported by the WSJ, that Acacia/Starboard Value offered Kohl's Board of Directors $9 billion (roughly $64 per share) to buy out the company. (In case you were wondering, the title, Barbarians At The Gate, is a reference to the book written, in 1989, by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. Bryan and John were investigative journalists, then working for the WSJ, and they chronicled the RJR Nabisco buyout. As there have been millions of new brokerage accounts opened since the onset of the Covid pandemic, perhaps many readers might not have even been born, at the time this book was written. The phrase is used to describe aggressive activist investing/proxy campaigns. And to be clear, I am not calling Jon Duskin, or anyone in Jon's group actual barbarians. Again, it is a reference to the 1989 book).
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

Department store shares moved higher Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's confirmed receipt of a takeover offer. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 17%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 10.5%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVID-19 as shopping habits shift. Macy's most recent earnings blew past expectations. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 22, according to a FactSet calendar. Nordstrom's most recent earnings report missed expectations. It is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 3. Kohl's stock is up 38.7% over the past year. Macy's has rocketed 108.9%. And Nordstrom is down 40.7% for the period.
RETAIL
Biz Times

Kohl’s confirms receipt of takeover bids, stock price soars

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. confirmed today that it has received multiple “letters expressing interest” in buying the company. The statement follows a series of reports over the weekend that Kohl’s fielded unsolicited offers from two groups: Acacia Research Corp. and Sycamore Partners. On Friday, the Wall...
wtvbam.com

Kohl’s shares soar as Sycamore, Acacia show takeover interest

(Reuters) – Shares of Kohl’s Corp rose 29% premarket on Monday, after Reuters reported late Sunday private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reached out to the department-store chain about a potential $9 billion takeover offer. A source told Reuters that Sycamore was willing to pay at least $65...
BUSINESS
