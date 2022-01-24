Kohl's gets $9 billion takeover offer

Late Friday night, it was reported by the WSJ, that Acacia/Starboard Value offered Kohl's Board of Directors $9 billion (roughly $64 per share) to buy out the company. (In case you were wondering, the title, Barbarians At The Gate, is a reference to the book written, in 1989, by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar. Bryan and John were investigative journalists, then working for the WSJ, and they chronicled the RJR Nabisco buyout. As there have been millions of new brokerage accounts opened since the onset of the Covid pandemic, perhaps many readers might not have even been born, at the time this book was written. The phrase is used to describe aggressive activist investing/proxy campaigns. And to be clear, I am not calling Jon Duskin, or anyone in Jon's group actual barbarians. Again, it is a reference to the 1989 book).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO