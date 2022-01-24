Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO