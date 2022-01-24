ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won the first stage of his effort to overturn a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to the U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges. The High Court in London gave...

The Independent

Julian Assange wins ruling in his battle against extradition to US

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mexico offers Julian Assange asylum for a second time

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former US leader Donald Trump before he left office last year and has repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder.Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.US authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.Lopez Obrador...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to seek appeal against extradition to the US

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has won permission to try and appeal against a decision to allow him to be extradited to the United States, where he faces charges under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables. The decision to extradite Assange has...
LAW
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary ponders extradition decision after tycoon loses High Court fight

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to decide before the end of the week whether a British technology tycoon should be extradited to the United States after being accused of fraud.Ms Patel has been given a two-day decision deadline by a High Court judge after Mike Lynch lost the latest round of a legal fight.A Home Office spokeswoman says Ms Patel is giving “full consideration” to issues raised in Mr Lynch’s case.Mr Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge against a deadline set by a judge who oversaw extradition proceedings.But Mr Justice Swift, who considered his challenge at a recent High...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Espionage#The High Court#The U K Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Lisa Smith trial to begin after court rejects bid to dismiss terror charges

The trial of ex-Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith will proceed on Tuesday after the Special Criminal Court rejected a legal application to have terror-related charges against her dropped.The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.The defence, led by Michael O’Higgins SC, made an application under section 4.e of the Criminal Procedure Act for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.This was rejected by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the non-jury court on Monday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Half the U.S. Believes Another Civil War Is Likely. Here Are the 5 Steps We Must Take to Avoid That

An astonishing moment occurred at the apex of the horrifying violence that erupted on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Michael Fanone , a Washington D.C. police officer and military veteran, was yanked out from behind a police barricade and thrown down into a mob of incensed, feverish pro-Trump rioters and then viciously beaten, tasered, doused with chemical irritants, and threatened to be murdered with his own firearm. His screams of anguish and desperation had little affect on the horde, until finally he pleaded, “I have kids.” Somehow, this seemed to matter. A moment later, a small group from the mob surrounded Fanone, buffered him from the violence, and ushered him through the mayhem back to the safety of his fellow officers.
POLITICS

