Reviewers Say This Skin Treatment Has Made Them Look ‘30 Years Younger’

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anti-aging treatments don’t have to be outrageously expensive or innovative to be effective. We’ve seen a ton of tools and devices that promise optimal results at home, and while we’re sure they work for some shoppers, there’s rarely a one-size-fits-all solution. If you’re looking for serious anti-aging results with a product that’s easy to throw into your everyday routine, we may have found exactly what you’re looking for!

According to hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers, this night cream from Lancôme has totally changed the game. One reviewer even claimed that their skin now looks “30 years younger” after regular use! Intrigued? We thought you might be. Read on for the skincare scoop!

While we’re aware that this night cream is a bit on the pricey side, it’s more affordable than similar options on the market. Plus, shoppers swear that it’s worth every penny. It promises to demonstrate noticeable differences in your skin’s appearance in as little as one week — with even better results as time goes on! It works to tighten and firm up your skin overnight to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. One reviewer claims that this treatment has helped them virtually erase all of their wrinkles — a true at-home anti-aging miracle!

Here’s how it works: This is a daily nighttime treatment that you can use daily after cleansing the skin. You can apply this on its own as a moisturizer or layer it on top of your preferred skin serums and toners. While you get your beauty rest, this night cream will be working overtime to help restore your skin’s appearance to its full former glory!

Reviewers report that they have seen their skin completely transform to look “plumper” and “more youthful” in as little as two weeks. You can also apply this onto your neck and chest for extra anti-aging action. Shoppers of all ages are gushing over how amazingly well this product reportedly works. Even if you’re only grappling with minor signs of aging now, why not get ahead of the curve by incorporating this into your daily routine? It’s never early to start taking extra care of your skin before time catches up with you!

See it: Get the Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Night Cream for just $130 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Lancôme and shop all of the skincare available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!