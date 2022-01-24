ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Human Services warns SNAP recipients of potential scams

By James Wesser
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead reminds residents of the potential phishing scam texting people that their EBT card has been locked.

Residents with SNAP benefits or who have an EBT should not reply to these texts. DHS does not send text messages to residents about SNAP, EBT, or any other public assistance programs.

“There are always people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs, but please remember that DHS will never contact any of our benefit recipients via text,” Acting Secretary Snead said. “If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that your benefits are in jeopardy and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Please be aware that these are scams. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft.”

The United States Department of Agriculture posts information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages,

Residents who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.

WTAJ

AT&T adds new broadband site to Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new mobile broadband site will be added to Cambria County for AT&T customers. The site will be constructed south of Johnstown along Route 219 and Eisenhower Boulevard. This is one of five towers being added in Pennsylvania. OTHER SITES Luzerne County: A new site in Freeland will improve coverage […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Who to call if you see a pet left outside in the cold

(WTAJ) — With freezing temperatures in full swing in Pennsylvania, it’s important to keep in mind that pets are just as susceptible to hypothermia, frostbite and even death if left outside for longer than 30 minutes. In 2017, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf updated animal cruelty restrictions, saying animals are not to be left outside for […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PA receives $17 million from infrastructure law for Highway improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania has been awarded over $17 million in federal Appalachian Development Highway System funding as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “The Appalachian region are connected not only by our landscape but also through our vast system of highways, allowing travelers and businesses to reach important […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PA ranks 5th state for most federal COVID-19 worker safety violations

(Stacker) — As the coronavirus struck, safety at the workplace urgently became more important than ever. Newspapers and televisions were filled with vivid images and stories of workers crowded into close quarters, lacking personal protective gear. More recently, issues of workplace safety have extended to whether employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a requirement […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Coalport Borough continues to struggle with re-organization process

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Nearly one month into 2022, Coalport Borough has yet to re-organize its borough council, after three failed attempts at doing so. The lack of reorganizing has stifled the borough’s plans to move forward and could cause legal problems down the road,if not resolved soon. Topics at hand for the first […]
COALPORT, PA
WTAJ

Pro-choice advocates in Pa. see Senate bill as latest threat to abortion rights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican State Senators in Pennsylvania have introduced a constitutional amendment that would clarify that there is no constitutional right to abortion or taxpayer funding of it in Keystone State. Senate Bill 956 was introduced by Senators Judy Ward, Kristin Phillips-Hill, Scott Martin, John Gordner, Chris Gebhard, Patrick Stefano, and Senate Majority […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Political consultant, hit man admit to murder-for-hire

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In a stunning revelation even for the rough-and-tumble arena of northern New Jersey politics, a longtime political consultant has admitted he engineered the killing of another political operative nearly eight years ago. Sean Caddle, a political consultant in northern New Jersey, had the son of a former state senator killed by […]
NEWARK, NJ
