ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, WY

Douglas Boys Enjoy Big Win Over Buffalo

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Douglas boys basketball game entered Friday's home game with Buffalo as the #1 ranked team in 3A in our WyoPreps poll. Buffalo was ranked 3rd but Douglas asserted themselves...

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Douglas Girls Roll Along With 2 Wins Over the Weekend

Defending 3A state champion Douglas has re-tooled for this season and they haven't missed a beat. On Friday, the Bearcats who are ranked #1 in our WyoPreps poll dispatched Buffalo on Friday 67-61. Lauren Olsen has been a scoring machine for Douglas as she poured in 32 points in that Buffalo game and 37 points the next day in their win over Thermopolis. She is the leading scorer in the state, girls or boys. She's a freshman by the way. Allison Olsen added 17 points to the Bearcat attack. Douglas right now sports a record of 13-1.
DOUGLAS, WY
WyoPreps

Douglas Boys Basketball Postgame Remarks

The Douglas Bearcats boys basketball squad had a solid weekend with a huge win over #3 Buffalo on Friday and a 13 point victory over Thermopolis. The Cats are 12-2 and have a returning all-state player in Cam Spence who also finished 3rd at the 3A State Cross Country meet back in October. Nate Halquist and Kyle Igo are returning all-conference selections plus sophomore Levi Curtis adds some offensive firepower.
DOUGLAS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Douglas, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Basketball
City
Douglas, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Indoor Track Scoreboard: Jan. 27-29, 2022

The third week of the indoor track season had teams split among four meets, but that’s down to three after one got canceled. The weekend starts with a quad in Gillette on Thursday. A few schools are heading to Pocatello, ID, on Friday night. Laramie hosts the most teams with their 307 Invitational at the UW Fieldhouse all day on Saturday.
GILLETTE, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Wrestling-January 21-22

It was a busy week for high school wrestling and we have more than a few photos to share from the big Moorcroft Mixer, the Lander Invitational, and the Moorcroft-Wright-Cokeville Triangular. Thanks so much to our contributing photographers: Kellie Jo Allison, Bill Olson, Adria Trembly, and Bridget Truempler. If you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
353
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy