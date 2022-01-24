Douglas Boys Enjoy Big Win Over Buffalo

Defending 3A state champion Douglas has re-tooled for this season and they haven't missed a beat. On Friday, the Bearcats who are ranked #1 in our WyoPreps poll dispatched Buffalo on Friday 67-61. Lauren Olsen has been a scoring machine for Douglas as she poured in 32 points in that Buffalo game and 37 points the next day in their win over Thermopolis. She is the leading scorer in the state, girls or boys. She's a freshman by the way. Allison Olsen added 17 points to the Bearcat attack. Douglas right now sports a record of 13-1.

DOUGLAS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO