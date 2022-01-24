Midland women fall to Dordt

A late run by No. 3 Fremont gave the Tigers enough separation to hold on for a 49-45 win over No. 7 Lincoln Southwest Tuesday. “We’ve had a few of those games where we’ve shot it so well and we get thinking that it’s always going to be like that in every game,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We tell them in practice it’s not always going to be like that, especially when you are going up against a team that locks up like Southwest does.”

FREMONT, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO