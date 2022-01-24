ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Midland women fall to Dordt

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midland women lost 77-50 to Dordt Saturday, dropping their record to 8-13 and 4-10 in GPAC play. Dordt began the game with a 6-0 run, giving them the lead early on the scoreboard. The Warriors went back and...

fremonttribune.com

