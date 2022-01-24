Midland women fall to Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Midland University faced off against Dordt University on Saturday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) action. The Warriors were looking to avenge an overtime loss to the Defenders back in December but saw their losing streak extend to five games with a 77-63 loss in Sioux Center, Iowa. The setback drops their conference record to 5-8 and their season mark to 14-9. Midland hung tight in the opening half, holding Dordt to 30% shooting from the perimeter (3-for-10) while forcing multiple turnovers (3). However, it was their own offensive struggles that slowed them. The Warriors shot just 37.5% from the field (12-of-32) and committed five turnovers, trailing 38-31 at the intermission.
Comments / 0