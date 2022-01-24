ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rejects GOP challenge to House proxy voting

By Andrew Solender
 2 days ago
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's lawsuit challenging voting by proxy in the House. Why it matters: The decision leaves in place a way to vote on legislation that many lawmakers see as critical to minimizing the spread of coronavirus in Congress — and...

Comments / 6

Wacmaniac
2d ago

If the GOP went to bat for the American people like they go to court to block their crimes we'd have health care and better education.

Kathy Thornbury Allen
2d ago

231-year existence of the United States Congress, neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate has ever permitted a Member to vote by proxy from the floor of the chamber.

