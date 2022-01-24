ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing city officials on Sunday said all two million...

fremonttribune.com

The Independent

Who is boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics and why?

The Beijing Winter Olympics are rapidly approaching but controversy continues to shadow the Games, with several countries set to diplomatically boycott the event. Human rights organisations have repeatedly condemned China’s alleged abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority, while there continues to be uncertainty over the safety of Peng Shuai after the former tennis player accused a Communist Party official of sexual assault.Other countries have cited the pandemic and current Covid restrictions as the reason top representatives won’t make the trip to Beijing, where the Games begin on 4 February. Countries are reluctant to deprive their athletes of the chance...
The Independent

Why is Russia banned from the Winter Olympics and what is ROC?

For a second successive Winter Olympics, Russian athletes will not compete under their nation’s banner at Beijing 2022.In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) levied a four-year ban from international sport against Russia for running what it found to be a state-sponsored doping scheme.This ban has since been reduced to two years, but qualified athletes will compete under the abbreviation ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) in China.At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag, winning 17 medals — curlers Alexander Krushelnitskiy and Anastasia Bryzgalova were stripped of mixed doubles bronze after the...
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
The Independent

Where will the next Winter Olympics be held?

The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday 4 February at the Beijing National Stadium and competition will run until the closing ceremony two weeks later on 20 February.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced in January that only “selected” fans will be allowed to attend events in Beijing, and tickets will not go on sale to the general public.Beijing is set to become the first city in Olympics history to have hosted both a...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life ahead of Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks. The lockdowns are part of China’s “zero tolerance” measures...
The Independent

The Winter Olympics and the true cost of fake snow dominating our slopes: ‘It’s more dangerous now’

The forecast for the Beijing Winter Olympics is chilly, dry and with a 100 per cent chance of artificial snow.The Games get underway on 4th February with downhill skiing and slalom taking place in Yanqing, a dramatic mountainous district about 50 miles from the Chinese capital.Yet the region, along with Zhangjiakou 100 miles northwest where snowboarding, cross-country skiing and ski-jumping events will be held, gets relatively little snowfall.A few hundred snow cannons, pulling on water from a reservoir, will pump out white crystals at the venues. Photos already reveal brilliant white strips at the Alpine zones, glinting in the sun...
AFP

China lifts Xi'an lockdown as Beijing virus fight ramps up

One of China's longest coronavirus lockdowns ended Monday with authorities announcing the lifting of most restrictions in the northern city of Xi'an. While China's coronavirus caseload pales in comparison to global numbers, the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy means even the slightest hint of the virus is met with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
The Independent

Which countries are competing in the Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics is set to kick off in Beijing, China with the opening ceremony taking place on 4 February. Beijing will make history when it becomes the first city to host a summer and winter games and it takes place just a few months after the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. Four years on from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, counties such as Norway, the United States of America, Canada and Germany will look to dominate the medal table once again. It was Norway who led the way with 14 golds and 39 medals overall four...
The Independent

Winter-less Olympics? 20 out of 21 cities that hosted Games could soon be too hot for events

On a rapidly-heating planet is there a future for a global event whose premise is the availability of snow and ice?That is the question posed by a new study which explores how Winter Olympics host cities will be impacted this century by global temperature rise under low and high emissions scenarios. A research team, led by the department of geography and environmental management at the University of Waterloo in Canada, also asked elite athletes and their coaches how the effects of the climate crisis were impacting their disciplines.“Our sports are going to end unless there is serious change in...
HuffingtonPost

There Will Be No Natural Snow At The Winter Olympics In Beijing

When athletes take to the slopes outside Beijing next week for the 2022 Winter Olympics, they’ll do so atop 100% man-made snow for the first time in the history of the games. Nature hasn’t graced the region with anything greater than trace amounts of the white stuff, nor was...
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
