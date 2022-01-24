ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowaway in nose wheel of plane survives flight from Africa to Amsterdam: "It is quite remarkable that the man is still alive"

Cover picture for the articlePolice in the Dutch city of Amsterdam discovered a stowaway hidden in the nose wheel of a cargo plane arriving from Africa, a spokeswoman said. In a Twitter post Monday, the military police, or Marechaussee, identified the man as a 22-year-old from Nairobi, Kenya. "He has applied for asylum...

