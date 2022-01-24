ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme giving away donuts for those who donate blood to help Red Cross with blood shortage

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Krispy Kreme has a sweet incentive to help with the nationwide blood shortage : free doughnuts.

The chain, which had one of the largest vaccine incentives last year, announced Monday that it will give a dozen glazed doughnuts to those who donate blood or platelets now through Jan. 31.

The United States is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, largely as a result of a drop in blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross announced Jan. 11.

Since the not-for-profit organization's announcement, Krispy Kreme said in a statement that winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply with hundreds of blood drives canceled because of winter storms.

“Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves.”

Blood donations to organizations other than the Red Cross qualify for the freebie, too, according to the offer's frequently asked questions .

January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross also is partnering with the National Football League to automatically enter those who donate blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 into a raffle for a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and other prizes.

Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the American Red Cross, said the organization hopes “this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a ‘dozen more reasons’ for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead.”

Krispy Kreme told USA TODAY that it gave away nearly 4 million free doughnuts with its vaccine incentive that ended Dec. 31.

Krispy Kreme has a new promotion to help with the national blood shortage. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

How to get free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for your blood donation

Give blood any time between Monday and Jan. 31 and show proof of your blood donation and the date through "your donor band or sticker, or flash your donor app" to get a free Original Glazed dozen at your local Krispy Kreme. There's a limit of one free dozen per blood donation and no purchase is required.

Learn more about Krispy Kreme's offer at Krispykreme.com/offers/redcross2022 .

Contributing: Christine Fernando, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme giving away donuts for those who donate blood to help Red Cross with blood shortage

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

