ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront.

When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing 62-57 for its biggest win of the season so far.

Marcellus was coming off a 55-39 loss to Buffalo’s Cardinal O’Hara at Bishop Grimes earlier in the week, but managed to keep pace early with Westhill and then outscored them 20-12 in the second quarter to go in front.

With that 35-30 halftime lead, the Mustangs spent the entire second half fending off a series of Warriors charges, and Katie MacLachlan was a big reason for it.

Hitting on all kinds of shots and sinking five free throws, MacLachlan finished with 28 points, outscoring Westhill star Catherine Dadey, who had 22 points.

Ample support came from Hannah Rogalia, who had 13 points, and Cece Powell, who put in 10 points. In defeat, the Warriors saw Janiah Robinson return to the lineup and get 16 points as Kate Heinrich got 10 points.

Skaneateles had lost two in a row when it visited Chittenango last Tuesday, and needing a great performance from Maddy Ramsgard, plus some timely defense, to edge the Bears 41-38.

Despite Ramsgard’s production, the two sides were tied, 31-31, going to the fourth quarter, when Skaneateles bore down on defense and mostly kept Chittenango quiet late.

Meanwhile, Ramsgard worked her total to 21 points, helped by Maeve McNeil, who had eight points, and Ayla Pas’cal, who had seven points. Hailee Foran paced the Bears with 11 points.

Prevailing again on Saturday, Skaneateles handled Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 68-32, highlighted by a 22-2 third-quarter dash as Ramsgard earned 21 points, Pas’cal adding 15 points and McNeil earning 10 points.

West Genesee absorbed a 64-52 defeat to Liverpool last Tuesday night in Camillus, where Mollie James poured in 19 points and Erin DiPaola added 16 points, but Naveah Wingates spurred the Warriors by scoring 30 points.

Then the Wildcats traveled to Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday, where it had fine production in the second half, but only after a rough start as it lost to the Northstars 63-51.

Shut down for long stretches of the first half, WG found itself trailing 34-13 at the break, but fought back late as Hannah Sparks provided a spark with a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 16 points overall.

DiPaola, with 14 points, and James, with 12 points, also had strong showings, but C-NS kept it from getting too close as Alexa Kulakowski got 21 points, with Alita Carey-Santagelo and Brayden Schultz each earning 13 points.

Solvay took a 38-28 defeat to APW last Wednesday night, and followed it up Saturday by losing 51-26 to Hannibal.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys, Westhill girls earn indoor track league titles

SYRACUSE – It proved to be a big Wednesday night for two area indoor track and field programs during the Onondaga High School League championships at SRC Arena. Marcellus, on the boys side, and Westhill, on the girls side, both were victorious in the OHSL Division I meet, in each instance fending off challenges from Cazenovia, who finished second.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars beat Henninger, fall to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Here was the big chance for the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team to remind everyone that it still harbored plenty of championship dreams. The Northstars paid a visit to Camillus last Friday night to face West Genesee, eager to avenge a Dec. 21 home defeat and knowing that the Wildcats had just suffered its first loss of the season to Liverpool.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
City
Solvay, NY
Marcellus, NY
Education
City
Hannibal, NY
City
Skaneateles, NY
Marcellus, NY
Sports
City
Marcellus, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Ohsl Liberty#Warriors#Pas Cal
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track fourth at Bob Grieve Invitational

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just one more set of regular-season indoor track and field meets remained for area teams before heading into league and Section III championship events. Most of them were at SRC Arena for last Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational, where in the morning session Marcellus picked up 62 points to finish fourth in the boys division.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect. The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.
CHITTENANGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey drops duel with Baldwinsville

CENTRAL NEW YORK – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Cazenovia ice hockey team stepped into the late-season spotlight, hoping that all the work it had done to establish its status as a championship contender was not in vain. Here was the state Division I no. 7-ranked Lakers welcoming...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango girls basketball topples Cazenovia, 52-41

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Both a difficult schedule and gaps between games has disrupted the rhythm the Cazenovia girls basketball team wanted to establish this winter. However, the Lakers may have thought it was well clear of its Madison County neighbors from Chittenango – but that did not prove the case.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool ice hockey both take league losses

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Cold weather and other factors led to a quiet mid-January period for the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams. When games resumed last Monday at the Twin Rinks, the Northstars kept reigning sectional Division I champion Syracuse quiet for a while, but a mid-game surge led to a 4-1 loss to the Cougars.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy