Chittenango, NY

Chittenango boys volleyball remains undefeated

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With each match, and each victory, the Chittenango boys volleyball team strove to keep itself perfect.

The Bears’ fifth win in a row came last Tuesday night, against Westmoreland, where it was pushed in the second and third set, but still was able to sweep the Eagles 25-15, 25-20, 25-21.

Jake Simmons had a dazzling effort, serving up nine aces to go with his 15 assists, five kills and five digs, while Tyler Watson produced 14 digs and four kills, plus three assists.

Josh Boulter led up front with seven kills and six digs, followed closely by Nate Dziedzic, who had six kills, two blocks and eight digs. Lawson Pagorek contributed five digs.

Facing Mount Markham two nights later, the Bears tore through the first set 25-8, then won the next two sets by equal 25-20 margins for yet another sweep.

Again, Simmons stood out, earning 20 assists, five kills, three aces and six digs. Trevor Cole had a team-best 11 kills as Dziedzic earned eight kills and seven digs. Boulter and Watson had four kills apiece as Tanner Smith recorded five digs.

During Saturday’s 25-11, 25-6, 25-12 romp over Little Falls, the Bears had Dziedzic pick up six aces to go with five kills. Watson had a team-best eight kills as Boulter got four kills, matching Simmons, who produced 13 assists and three aces.

As for the Chittenango girls side, it got its most dramatic win of the season against Christian Brothers Academy last Thursday, rallying from two sets down to prevail.

A first-set 25-17 loss was followed by the Brothers claiming a narrow second set 25-23. Instead of getting demoralized, though, the Bears started to climb back by winning the third set 25-15.

Then CBA moved within two points of victory in the fourth, but a resilient Chittenango squad pulled it out, 26-24, and carried that momentum to the final set, where it rolled 25-13 to claim the match.

Lily Callahan led the Bears, amassing 15 assists, six kills, four aces and 14 digs, helped by Ashley Montroy, who got 14 assists, 10 digs, four kills and three aces.

Up front, Jackie Korosex led with 10 kills. Taylor Streif had five kills to go with her 15 digs as Stephanie Huckabee and Rachel Gilbert, with four kills apiece, combined for 29 digs and Cara Kielbasa contributed 13 digs.

Comments / 0

