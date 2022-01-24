ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerod Mayo Reportedly Heading To Vegas To Interview For Raiders Head Coaching Job

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — The courtship of Jerod Mayo continues around the NFL. The Patriots defensive coach is now off to Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy.

The Raiders requested permission to interview Mayo last week, and will get their interview with the New England inside linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport .

Mayo previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching position, but was not one of the team’s three finalists for the opening, according to Rapoport on Monday .

Mayo, 35, just finished his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, following an eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was seen as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator by many, though Bill Belichick also made reference to his son, Steve, serving in that role throughout the 2021 season.

But Mayo is the one getting some serious head coaching consideration around the league, and he’ll make his pitch to the Raiders this week. It will be interesting if he lands the gig too, as New England will face the Raiders in Vegas during the 2022 season.

