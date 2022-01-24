ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal line up loan deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as £50m target Dusan Vlahovic prefers Juventus transfer

By Mark Irwin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ARSENAL could seek a short-term loan for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic if they cannot persuade Dusan Vlahovic to join them this month.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes next Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWpN6_0duAARpj00
Arsenal could land Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid before deadline day Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jovRl_0duAARpj00
Dusan Vlahovic is thought to be keen on a move to Juventus Credit: Rex

But hopes of signing Fiorentina star Vlahovic are looking increasingly remote in spite of repeated attempts to secure a deal.

And now they are considering a last-ditch move for Vlahovic’s Serbian international striker partner Jovic.

Fiorentina are ready to cash in on their 21-year-old superstar, with Arsenal indicating that they are willing to pay £50million plus on-loan Lucas Torreira to get the deal over the line.

But the Serie A club believe that Vlahovic has set his heart on a move to Juventus and could even stick in Florence for the next 18 months before leaving as a free agent.

Fiorentina sporting director Joe Barone admitted: “We’re open to negotiate but we want Vlahovic and his agent to be clear on the future and they’re not answering.”

And with time rapidly running out to bolster their flagging forward line, Arsenal are now beginning to look around for alternative strikers.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Real Socidead’s Alexander Isak is one potential option, although there might not be enough time to thrash out a deal for the Swedish international who is thought to be valued at £75m.

But they have been told by Real Madrid that Jovic could become available on loan to help Arsenal through their short-term crisis.

The two clubs have a good relationship after Arsenal loaned Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard from the Bernabeu in the past.

And 24-year-old Jovic, who cost £50m when he moved to Spain from Benfica in 2019, is believed to be eager to prove himself in England.

The ex-Red Star Belgrade youngster has managed just one goal in 15 appearances this season - compared to Vlahovic who has 20 in 24.

Arteta was adamant at the weekend that he is not interested in signing a striker just for the sake of it and said: “Any player that comes in must be able to take us to the next level.

“We want much better standards than we already have.”

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blogs

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘submit fresh £50m Dusan Vlahovic transfer offer to Fiorentina with Lucas Torreira part of player swap deal’

ARSENAL have submitted a hefty new transfer bid for Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic, reports say. The 21-year-old Serbian striker is ready to leave and the Gunners are desperate to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to Corriere della Sera, Arsenal have submitted a fresh bid worth £50million PLUS Lucas Torreira. Vlahovic...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexander Isak
SkySports

Dusan Vlahovic: Juventus agree £62.8m fee for Fiorentina striker

Juventus have agreed a £62.8m fee with Fiorentina for striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sky in Italy. Juventus and Fiorentina had been in negotiations for some time over a fee for Vlahovic and have finally agreed a price. Fiorentina want to sell the 21-year-old Serbia international, who is keen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Juventus agree £67m fee for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal look like they have lost the race for superstar striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners have been chasing the Fiorentina forward all month, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring one of the most exciting young talents in Europe to his squad before a huge bidding war breaks out in the summer. But now, it looks like Vlahovic is Turin-bound.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Luka Jović: Arsenal loan target?

The Luka Jović loan to Arsenal rumors came out of virtually no where this week. Well, I suppose they were born out of Dušan Vlahović heading to Juventus and the Gunners needing to look elsewhere for striker reinforcements. But we went from no connections between Jović and Arsenal to Real Madrid officially offering him on loan to the Gunners seemingly overnight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid reluctant to release Luka Jovic for loan

Real Madrid are reluctant to release Luka Jovic for loan. Marca says Jovic has once again been linked with a January exit from Real Madrid, as happened this time last year when he returned to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, but the hamstring injury suffered by Karim Benzema last weekend has put the brakes on any potential departure for the Serbian striker.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Juventus#Arsenal#Serbian#Serie A#Ts Cs#Swedish#Red Star
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘will redouble efforts to sign striker this month with Vlahovic, Isak and Calvert-Lewin top transfer targets’

ARSENAL remain desperate to bring in a centre-forward this month with Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin reportedly all serious options. The Gunners made bringing Fiorentina striker Vlahohic to the Emirates their No1 priority this winter transfer window. Though the North London club are poised to miss out on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

​Jovic committed to Real Madrid amid Arsenal loan interest

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is not thinking about a loan move to Arsenal. The Gunners are pushing to sign a senior striker before the transfer window closes, as they want to ship out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Marca reports that 24-year-old Jovic is an Arsenal target, given he has not played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
315K+
Followers
6K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy