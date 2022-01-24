ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How we made: Billy Bragg’s A New England

By Interviews by Dave Simpson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKueO_0duAAOQm00
‘Shame he’ll never make it’ … Billy Bragg.

Billy Bragg, singer-songwriter

I wrote the song in 1979 when I was 21, living in Northamptonshire and playing in the punk band Riff Raff. I was coming back from the pub one night and saw two satellites in the sky. I thought they were a great metaphor for a relationship, so when I got home I wrote down: “I saw two shooting stars last night / I wished on them but they were only satellites.” When I came back to the song the following year to finish it, I realised I could truthfully open it with the line, “I was 21 years when I wrote this song / I’m 22 now but I won’t be for long”, just like Simon and Garfunkel’s Leaves That Are Green.

By 1980, Margaret Thatcher had been elected, the band had broken up and punk had dissipated into synthesiser groups, so A New England was my way of saying that I needed a hug as well as a new ideology. The line “the girls I loved in school are already pushing prams” was about my cohort. We’d all left school at 16 and were looking for different ways to become adults.

As a singer-songwriter, I played electric guitar because if I had played an acoustic, the rock clubs would have sent me to the folk clubs. If audiences heckled, I could just turn it up. A New England is like a Ramones song: all bar chords on the bottom two strings. The quiet bit before the solo, where I dampen the strings with the bottom of my hand for a chugging sound, was a technique I borrowed from Thin Lizzy.

Jeff Chegwin - TV presenter Keith’s twin – read a review of my tape in Melody Maker and gave me some studio time. He worked at music publisher Chappell and was the first person to show faith in me. When the resulting album, Life’s a Riot With Spy vs Spy, came out, I left a copy at the BBC.

That evening, Jeff and I were playing football in Hyde Park and afterwards we stood around a car listening to the radio. John Peel came on Radio 1 during Kid Jensen’s slot and asked if someone could bring him a mushroom biryani before his show later. Fifteen minutes later, me and Jeff were at Broadcasting House, still in our football gear, with a mushroom biryani. I told John that I’d left a record. Later that night, I tuned in and heard him say: “I’d have done this without the mushroom biryani.” Then he played The Milkman of Human Kindness and I was away.

A couple of years later, when Kirsty MacColl said she wanted to record A New England, she said she would need the genders changing and an extra verse. She invited me round for a fried breakfast and by the time she’d cooked it, I’d written the extra verse. Her shimmering pop version took it into the Top 10. I think it’s better than mine.

Oliver Hitch, producer

I was the in-house engineer at Chappell, where I would record songwriters trying to sell their songs to publishers. Billy was initially booked in for a day to see how he got on. I didn’t really get what he was about and waved goodbye in the corridor thinking: “What a nice bloke. Shame he’ll never make it.”

Then Jeff took me to see him playing in a pub, and that made all the difference. Billy could stand on stage, make people laugh, tell a story and turn it into the introduction of the song. In those days, everything was becoming more about high production values, so to see a guy doing it raw and live with just an electric guitar was very different. I had an idea how I could record him.

We recorded Life’s a Riot in three days. We spent the first day getting a good sound using various delays and the studio’s very old-fashioned plate reverb on the vocals. Once we’d got that, he could run through the repertoire, do take after take and we’d pick the best at the end.

Billy was rough round the edges but to me, A New England, Richard and The Milkman of Human Kindness were really standout songs. A New England took a handful of takes, and not long after, Life’s a Riot started selling in enormous quantities. I wasn’t due any royalties from the record but Billy, bless him, turned up at Chappell’s offices with a cheque saying: “I thought you deserved something.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Brightside’ made me sad: How the new Lumineers album failed me

As the seasons change throughout the year, so do people. In art, this is an important aspect to consider. My life has been centered around music for as long as I can remember. Throughout this time, I’ve seen what and who I listen to change as I discover new artists and as the artists I like discover new sounds.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Riff Raff
Person
Kirsty Maccoll
Person
John Peel
Person
Margaret Thatcher
New England Today

New England’s Vampire History | Legends and Hysteria

Audiences swoon for them in books and onscreen, but when New England had a “real” vampire panic, there was nothing romantic about it. Read more about New England’s vampire history. 3.29 avg. rating (66% score) - 7 votes. Vampires are an omnipresent part of today’s popular culture....
POLITICS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
NME

‘In The Still Of The Night’ singer Fred Parris dies

Fred Parris, the frontman for the doo-wop group The Five Satins, has died at the age of 85. According to the group’s official Facebook page, Parris died after a “brief illness”. “The Five Satins family is devastated by this loss but appreciative of having shared Fred’s music...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New England#Electric Guitar#Simon And Garfunkel#Ramones#Melody Maker#Radio 1#Kid Jensen
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
purewow.com

This Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King Runway Throwback Is a Mood

When Tracee Ellis Ross isn't using Instagram to display her stunning fashion or share her behind-the-scenes antics, the Black-ish star likes to recognize her celebrity pals. The 49-year-old actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram Story, where she celebrated the birthday of fellow actress and longtime friend, Regina King. To mark King's 51st, Ross posted a collection of throwbacks that highlight the numerous times these two have shared the stage together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
wvtm13.com

Kathryn Kates, known for roles in 'Seinfeld' and 'Orange is the New Black,' dead at 73

Video above: Top 10 running gags from "Seinfeld" Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in hit TV series including "Orange is the New Black" and "Seinfeld," has died. "Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was," Kates' representatives at Headline Talent Agency said in an Instagram post on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy