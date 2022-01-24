ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone owners warned of new ‘pink screen’ bug that is VERY bad news for you

By Jamie Harris
 2 days ago
IPHONE owners have been left far from tickled pink by the latest bug on iOS.

Users have been complaining about an issue which leaves their device screens splashed in pink.

Not so pretty in pink...

The problem first came to light in October when an unimpressed iPhone customer reported it directly to Apple via its website.

They claimed that the flaw causes their iPhone 13 Pro's screen to turn pink for a few seconds and then reloads.

"It happens all the time, so I can't use my iPhone," the user said.

Fortunately for them, Apple issued a replacement device but others who have since come forward claiming to be stuck in the same situation haven't been so lucky.

And some are far from impressed given how much they spent on the pricey device.

"I just switched to Apple and it’s very disheartening to have a brand new phone not working," one said.

"In 15 years I have never had so many problems with a cell phone not to mention a new one.

"I’ll probably just switch back to something that’s reliable."

And now others apparently hit by the same thing have started speaking out on Reddit.

"Woah this happened to me in the car the other day," one owner revealed.

"It was preceded by my GPS being a few streets off until I power cycled it.

"During the cycle it pink screened. Been fine ever since."

For the moment, it looks like the pink screen problem is only affecting iPhone 13 devices.

According to reports, the issue is down to a software error.

It's not thought to be a wide-reaching problem hitting all iPhone 13s, with most complaints cropping up in China.

Chinese site My Drivers apparently said that Apple is recommending iPhone owners back up their data and install the latest iOS update.

Customers are apparently advised to back up their data and install the latest iOS update

In other news, a new space station for Tom Cruise to shoot movies on has caused jaws to drop for all the wrong reasons.

Scientists have pinpointed when they believe the Sun will explode and wipe out everything on Earth in the process.

And Apple is working on a fix for a recently discovered bug that is capable of exposing the personal data of iPhone users.

