The Blue Oval’s South American operations have been under strict scrutiny recently, as the automaker has continued to shift its focus as it relates to Brazil and the region more broadly. As Ford Authority outlined in early 2021, the company announced it would cease producing cars in Brazil, a move that came before a bombshell report detailing Ford’s $12 billion loss in the country over a roughly ten year period. Unfortunately, its prospects have yet to improve in Brazil, as sales were down a staggering 73 percent last year, amid the ongoing chip shortage and other pandemic related issues. Vehicles aside, Ford feels that expanding its service presence will win over customers, and the first-ever Quick Lane center in Brazil marks the latest move it hopes will attract new buyers into the fold.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO