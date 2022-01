We had a risky, challenging nature adventure in December, our family of nine, adult kids and partners and grandkids. We flew to the Caribbean where we rented a boat captained by my husband, Alan Jackman, loaded up groceries for a week, scuba gear for all, and set sail in the British Virgin Islands. Our daughter, Kristen Andersen, choreographed it all as she fears it is a last chance for a total family trip since her oldest soon graduates and heads east for a career. In the past, we’ve had our best times together doing this trip.

DAVIS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO